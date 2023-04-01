'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series

Reuters

Published : 1 April 2023, 05:42 AM

Updated : 1 April 2023, 05:42 AM

Brie Larson, Michael Cera and different formed members from nan 2010 movie "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" will return for an upcoming Netflix anime bid based connected nan celebrated schematic novels astir a slacker pursuing love.

Netflix posted a formed announcement video connected YouTube and different societal media platforms connected Thursday. The show's improvement was announced successful January 2022, but nan sound actors had yet to beryllium unveiled.

Cera will return to sound nan lead domiciled of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak arsenic romanticist liking Ramona Flowers. Other returning formed members see "The Marvels" character Brie Larson arsenic Envy Adams and "Captain America" prima Chris Evans arsenic Lucas Lee.

"The White Lotus" actor Aubrey Plaza and "Pitch Perfect" character Anna Kendrick besides will return to sound their erstwhile roles.

"Scott Pilgrim" is based connected schematic novels by Canadian comic book creator Bryan Lee O'Malley. They travel Pilgrim, who is successful his 20s and lives successful Toronto.

Pilgrim plays nan bass successful a set pinch his friends, and everything is monotonous successful his world until he falls successful emotion pinch an American woman but must conflict and conclusion her 7 evil exes to yet day her safely.

Source Bdnews24

