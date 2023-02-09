Scottish Gossip

5 hours ago
Malik Tillman and Michael BealeMalik Tillman pinch Rangers head Michael Beale

Rangers head Michael Beale hints nan nine will activity to formalise a imperishable transportation for on-loan Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman. (Record)external-link

Ross County head Malky Mackay relishes nan chance to pit his squad against nan Scottish Premiership's champion successful Celtic on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Hearts leader Robbie Neilson expects on-loan Newcastle midfielder Garang Kuol to get much crippled clip pinch nan Tynecastle nine aft he scored connected world work for Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Third spot is Hearts' to lose, says midfielder Jorge Grant. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

The backmost page of nan Scottish Daily Express connected 010423

Former Aberdeen guardant Joe Harper believes nan onus is connected Barry Robson to unafraid nan Pittodrie manager's occupation beyond nan extremity of nan season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists he was ne'er going to time off nan nine successful January. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

St Mirren head Stephen Robinson is keen to motion Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau this summer. (Record)external-link

Meanwhile, Robinson hopes Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson will judge caller statement offers astatine St Mirren.(Herald - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United head Erik 10 Hag praises Scott McTominay pursuing his extremity scoring exploits pinch Scotland but insists nan subordinate is simply a midfielder, not a forward. (Record)external-link

