Rangers head Michael Beale hints nan nine will activity to formalise a imperishable transportation for on-loan Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman. (Record)external-link

Ross County head Malky Mackay relishes nan chance to pit his squad against nan Scottish Premiership's champion successful Celtic on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Hearts leader Robbie Neilson expects on-loan Newcastle midfielder Garang Kuol to get much crippled clip pinch nan Tynecastle nine aft he scored connected world work for Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Third spot is Hearts' to lose, says midfielder Jorge Grant. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Former Aberdeen guardant Joe Harper believes nan onus is connected Barry Robson to unafraid nan Pittodrie manager's occupation beyond nan extremity of nan season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists he was ne'er going to time off nan nine successful January. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

St Mirren head Stephen Robinson is keen to motion Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau this summer. (Record)external-link

Meanwhile, Robinson hopes Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson will judge caller statement offers astatine St Mirren.(Herald - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United head Erik 10 Hag praises Scott McTominay pursuing his extremity scoring exploits pinch Scotland but insists nan subordinate is simply a midfielder, not a forward. (Record)external-link

Subscribe & travel updates connected your Premiership team

How to travel your Premiership squad pinch nan BBC