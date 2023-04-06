Sean Dyche admits he was stunned to see Harry Kane tested for concussion

By Dominic King for nan Daily Mail

Published: 22:30 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:17 BST, 6 April 2023

Sean Dyche has poured scorn on Harry Kane's theatrics and expressed disbelief that England's skipper was tested for concussion aft his conflict pinch Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton midfielder Doucoure was sent-off during Monday night's 1-1 draw for pushing Kane successful nan face. Dyche had nary complaints pinch nan reddish because he knows it is unacceptable for players to raise their hands but he was dumbfounded by how nan Tottenham striker reacted.

Dyche, who was nary much than 3 yards from nan incident, instantly waved to referee David Coote that Kane's guidance was complete nan top, arsenic he had hesitated initially aft emotion nan interaction and past fell to nan floor. The 29-year-old was attended to by 2 of Tottenham's aesculapian team.

He was, though, swiftly backmost onto his feet capable to play retired nan remainder of nan game, scoring Tottenham's extremity from nan punishment spot. Dyche has not felt nan request to speak to Doucoure astir nan section nor has he expected an apology but his incredulity towards really Kane reacted remains.

Dyche said: 'The unusual point astir football, nan pursuing of football, nan rules and nan governing bodies is that connected 1 nighttime you person a subordinate who - successful mentation - is very adjacent to getting a surgery ankle and thing is said, and different gets a surgery eyelash and it's for illustration nan world is going to end.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent disconnected for pushing Spurs guardant Harry Kane successful nan face

Kane instantly fell to nan level clutching his look earlier Doucoure was shown a reddish card

Sean Dyche was angered by nan determination and has now poked nosy astatine Kane for his reaction

'But that's nine and really things person changed. It was beautiful overmuch nothing, but shot has changed. I surely can't alteration it backmost again. I've been saying for years that location is an undercurrent of fans who are like; 'Oh travel on, really?' and conscionable want to get connected pinch nan game.

'Everyone has go truthful precious haven't they? I'm 51 pinch 2 kids and I've seen nan rules astir their lives change. Football conscionable mirrors society. It was a large play complete thing - though I was worried erstwhile they concussion tested him. I thought: "Wow! This could beryllium a adjacent one".'

The 'broken ankle' reference centred connected nan lunge from Lucas Moura connected Michael Keane that led to nan Tottenham substitute's expulsion. It was a horrible tackle but Dyche made it clear that he knew location was nary malicious intent down it.

Lucas Moura was sent disconnected for a vulnerable lunge connected Michael Keane later connected successful nan game

The Tottenham substitute was fixed a consecutive reddish paper but Dyche admits location was nary malice

'I don't deliberation for 1 2nd Moura meant it but he could person wounded him,' said Dyche, who confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not adjacent to a return to action. 'Equally - and this isn't peculiarly astir Harry Kane - but if personification touches you successful nan look now, you spell down.

'I cognize I joked astir it but it is worrying to maine erstwhile I spot nan physio concussion testing him aft that. Really? Come on. And that's not astir being a shot head - it's conscionable being human. If lads spell down successful training present I do show them to get up. I person my ain authentic standards.

'Let's spell backmost to nan mid-90s. What do you deliberation my team-mates would person thought of maine if I'd person done that? They'd person laughed astatine me. But now they don't. Millions of kids spot footballers cheat each week, diving each complete nan place, and no-one says a word.

'Someone gets flicked successful nan eyelash and it becomes a large situation. That's conscionable nan measurement it is now. Come on.'