Sean Spicer Leaves Newsmax, Ending Nightly Show After Three Years

Sean Spicer has ended his nightly Newsmax show Spicer & Co. aft 3 years.

Spicer, who served arsenic Donald Trump’s first White House property secretary, said it was “my grant to beryllium portion of nan Newsmax squad and I’m grateful for my clip there. With each of that nether my belt, it is clip for maine to move connected to a caller challenge, a caller escapade and a caller opportunity to service nan American people.”

Mediaite reported that Spicer decided to time off nan web aft negotiations connected a caller statement fell apart. Co-host Lyndsay Keith departed past month.

A spokesperson for Newsmax said, “In mentation for caller programming, we decided to not proceed Spicer & Co. pinch hosts Lyndsay Keith and Sean Spicer. The web wishes them some good successful their caller endeavors.”

The show was launched successful March 2020. After his White House stint, Spicer had, among different things, served arsenic a analogous for Extra and was a contestant connected Dancing pinch nan Stars.

Last month, Newsmax resolved a high-profile carriage conflict pinch DirecTV. After nan outer work dropped nan blimpish channel, a big of Republican lawmakers came to its defense, condemning nan move arsenic de-platforming a sound connected nan right. But DirecTV said it was a carriage conflict — hardly uncommon successful nan multichannel world — aft Newsmax demanded “significant fees.”

Spicer is among a number of erstwhile White House property secretaries who person gone connected to TV gigs. Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki precocious launched a Sunday show connected MSNBC, and Kayleigh McEnany, who served later successful nan Trump administration, co-hosts Outnumbered connected Fox News.