SEC’s war on crypto: How far will it go?

2 days ago
The latest Cointelegraph Report tries to make consciousness of nan Security and Exchange Commission's ongoing crypto crackdown, its rationale, and nan imaginable outcome.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Chairman Gary Gensler, has been astatine nan forefront of nan United States' cryptocurrency crackdown. In nan past fewer months, nan agency has revenge respective enforcement actions against awesome crypto companies that allegedly violated information laws.

Critics opportunity nan agency has adopted a regulation-by-enforcement attack without providing a due group of rules that fresh nan unsocial features of crypto assets. A awesome root of disorder is nan meaning of a information and whether it tin use to a highly divers group of assets specified arsenic cryptocurrencies. 

Despite being pressured successful a legislature proceeding past week, Gensler seems unwilling to return connected nan governmental work of entering a constructive speech pinch nan industry. 

For galore crypto companies targeted by nan SEC, nan prime is betwixt entering an costly ineligible conflict pinch nan regulator aliases shutting down operations successful nan US and moving overseas. Most crypto companies will apt for illustration redeeming millions of dollars successful ineligible expenses and opt for nan second option.

To study much astir really nan SEC has waged warfare connected crypto and nan imaginable consequences, cheque retired nan latest Cointelegraph Report on our YouTube channel, and don't hide to subscribe!  

Source Cointelegraph

