Second day of BNP marches in Dhaka

8 hours ago
Second time of BNP marches successful Dhaka

The BNP and its friends conducted a march from Uttara’s Abdullahpur to Jatrabari arsenic portion of a 2nd time of programmes successful Dhaka to request nan government’s resignation.

bdnews24.com

Published : 19 July 2023, 04:20 PM

Updated : 19 July 2023, 04:20 PM

BNP

Dhaka

marches

Source Bdnews24

