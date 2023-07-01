Secret Invasion: Nick Fury Suffered Another Major Loss In Latest Episode, And MCU Fans Are In Their Feelings

Major spoilers for nan latest section of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, “Beloved,” dishonesty ahead, truthful publication astatine your ain risk.

It’s difficult to judge that we’re already complete halfway done Secret Invasion’s six-episode run. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-set show has deed Disney+ subscription holders pinch a number of twists and turns complete nan past fewer weeks. In nan process, viewers person seen Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury acquisition immoderate awesome setbacks, and they started early on. In nan premiere, he was hit pinch nan decease of comrade Maria Hill. The ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. head knowledgeable yet different awesome nonaccomplishment during Episode 4, and MCU fans are successful their feelings.

“Beloved” moves nan bid on successful a number of absorbing ways, and it besides confirms what galore assumed by nan extremity of Episode 3 – Col. James Rhodes has been replaced by a Skrull. As a mole successful nan U.S. government, he’s revealed to beryllium moving pinch guidance leader Gravik to assassinate President Ritson and pin nan decease connected nan Russians. Once Fury and Skrull state Talos go alert of nan plan, they activity to forestall nan commandant successful chief’s death. They yet win successful rescuing Ritson aft his convoy is attacked en way to a Russian speech session. It comes astatine a awesome cost, though, arsenic nan resulting shootout ends pinch Talos – who had already been changeable – being fatally stabbed by Gravik.

This is so a tragic move of events, and fans person taken to societal media to definitive sadness while successful immoderate cases, simultaneously praising nan episode. Based connected really things were playing retired during nan installment’s last moments, immoderate were astir apt capable to foretell really things would spell down for Talos. At slightest 1 instrumentality connected Twitter saw it coming, but that didn’t look to soften nan blow:

Saw that coming for Talos, but damn one felt truthful sad😭#SecretInvasion #Talos pic.twitter.com/dzAVv9NpCoJuly 12, 2023 See more

Marvel fans seldom ever hide their emotions erstwhile a characteristic experiences immoderate benignant of tragedy, and these tweets lamenting nan nonaccomplishment of Ben Mendelsohn’s witty extraterrestrial are visceral. Another personification took to nan platform to definitive their feelings, and they didn’t mince words aliases emojis:

TALOS NOOOOO WTF REALLY?!? Kevin Feige why?!?😭😭 Gravik it’s connected sight!😤😤 THE WAY NICK FURY SCREAMED 😩😭

Talos was introduced successful 2019’s Captain Marvel, successful which he was revealed to beryllium nan leader of a friends assemblage of Skrulls that were searching for a caller planet. Over nan people of nan movie, which was group successful 1995, he became adjacent friends pinch Nick Fury and Carol Danvers. His narration pinch nan erstwhile has been peculiarly entertaining for fans, arsenic it’s put them successful immoderate absorbing situations. Talos moreover posed arsenic his buddy during nan events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. (We moreover cognize what happened aft Fury recovered out astir what occurred during that film.) So pinch each of that successful mind, it makes consciousness that immoderate folks aren’t taking nan alien’s demise each that well:

TALOS YOU ARE NOT— #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/PyldYIUZHaJuly 12, 2023 See more

Following this tragedy, 1 besides has to see Talos’ daughter, G'iah, who’s played by Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke. She and her begetter had a analyzable narration and, during this episode, they parted connected bitter terms. Gi’ah, who was revealed to person survived being changeable by Gravik owed to turning herself into a Super Skrull, was unimpressed pinch her dad’s scheme to find their group a home. Given that nan 2 didn’t adjacent things retired connected nan champion of terms, some group are emotion a way:

They were sick and twisted for this. They really had G’iah time off talos connected bad position only for him to d connection nan adjacent minute. He amended travel backmost pls! UGH I CANT DO THIS TODAY

It’s only earthy that immoderate MCU devotees would beryllium successful denial astir this monolithic development. You tin spot an illustration of that successful this adjacent tweet:

#SecretInvasion ----Talos isn’t dead, HES NOT! I REFUSE TO BELIEVE IT!! pic.twitter.com/JvEmQln7xlJuly 12, 2023 See more

I personally wasn’t convinced of Maria Hill’s death, and I’m honestly still somewhat unsure that she’s really gone. However, Talos’ decease feels a batch much definitive, and it’d beryllium very astonishing if he’s written backmost into nan show aft what’s transpired. If aliases until that happens, let’s raise a solid to nan characteristic and dream that Nick Fury tin avenge him.

New episodes of Secret Invasion driblet Wednesdays connected Disney+ arsenic portion of nan 2023 TV schedule.