Sonic nan Hedgehog is dead. That's nan premise of The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog, a free ocular caller officially released by Sega today.

The caller crippled was announced and released today, and you tin spell download and play it for yourself complete connected Steam (opens successful caller tab). As you'd expect, this is an April Fool's Day gag, but for illustration each bully April Fool's goofs, nan consequence is thing important you tin really enjoy. Surprisingly substantial, moreover - you've gotta play done for illustration 20 minutes earlier Sonic moreover dies.

The setup has you assisting pinch a execution enigma statement aboard a luxury train, truthful there's a decent chance that Sonic isn't actually dormant here. But hey, nan communicative does see immoderate due mysterious happenings alongside nan party, truthful possibly immoderate existent execution is happening on pinch nan game. It's nan cleanable setup to a enigma story, successful immoderate case.

Honestly, I'm struck by how, uh, well-executed The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog is. This is simply a complete crippled pinch civilization art, loads of dialog, a nosy premise, and much fully-featured mechanics than conscionable clicking done endless matter screens - there's moreover a 2.5D scrolling minigame that channels nan series' aged concealed stages. Lead dev Michal Shafrir (opens successful caller tab) says nan squad spent nan past year producing and processing this thing, and it shows.

"You cognize what they say: everything is canon," nan devs statement successful nan Steam page. Though they do adhd a parenthetical: "This is not a Sonic Team title, but we powerfully judge successful nan powerfulness of headcanon!"

We mightiness person a caller campaigner for 1 of nan best Sonic games of each time. Either way, it'll beryllium a bully stopgap for fans awaiting that Sonic Frontiers follow-up.