Senegal's President Macky Sall has ruled retired seeking re-election successful 2024, ending wide speculation that he would tally for a 3rd term.

"The 2019 word was my 2nd and past term," he said successful a televised address.

Rumours he would effort to widen his grip connected powerfulness person fuelled unrest respective times since 2021, pinch dozens killed.

The guidance had called for caller protests if Mr Sall decided to tally again - which astir ineligible experts opportunity would person violated nan constitution.

In his reside precocious connected Monday, Mr Sall, 61, said: "There has been overmuch speculation and commentary connected my eventual candidature connected this election.

"My decision, cautiously considered... is not to tally arsenic a campaigner successful nan upcoming election.

"Senegal is much than me, and is afloat of tin leaders for nan country's development," he added.

Recently location had been anger successful Senegal complete nan sentencing of guidance leader Ousmane Sonko to 2 years successful situation for nan crime of "corrupting youth".

The 48-year-old was recovered blameworthy of acting immorally towards an individual younger than 21, but cleared of rape charges.

Thousands of protesters took to nan streets of respective cities and astatine slightest 16 group were killed.

Sonko denies immoderate wrongdoing, and his supporters opportunity nan proceedings was a governmental ploy to disqualify him from entering nan statesmanlike race.

Senegal was rocked by deadly unit aft Ousmane Sonko's tribunal verdict successful June

Mr Sall has been successful agency since 2012.

In 2016, he changed nan constitution to group a two-term statesmanlike limit. But his supporters based on he could still tally for a 3rd word arsenic his first was nether nan erstwhile constitution.

Speculation that he would effort to cling connected to powerfulness has dented Senegal's estimation arsenic a comparatively unchangeable antiauthoritarian federation successful nan restive West African region.