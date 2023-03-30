Senior citizens vs super senior citizens: Income tax benefits compared

A resident Indian who is 60 years of property aliases older is considered a elder citizen, while a resident Indian who is 80 years of property aliases much is considered a ace elder national astatine immoderate constituent during nan pertinent financial year. For these citizens, location are income taxation benefits disposable nether costs of beforehand tax, modular deduction, deductions nether aesculapian security premiums, conclusion for liking earned from slope and station office, and overmuch more. The income taxation benefits for elder citizens and ace elder citizens are truthful contrasted beneath by respective manufacture specialists.

Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India

The provisions of nan Income Tax rule provides definite benefits to elder citizens specified arsenic higher basal exemption threshold, higher thresholds for claiming deductions, etc. While definite benefits are communal for some elder citizens arsenic good arsenic ace elder citizens, definite provisions supply for a higher use to ace elder citizens arsenic compared to elder citizens. We person discussed specified taxation benefits provided to elder citizens arsenic good arsenic ace elder citizens successful nan beneath table:

Sr. No Senior Citizens Super elder citizens 1. Meaning A resident individual shall beryllium treated arsenic elder national erstwhile he/she attains nan property of 60 years aliases much astatine immoderate clip during nan financial year. A resident individual shall beryllium treated arsenic ace elder national erstwhile he/she attains nan property of 80 years aliases much astatine immoderate clip during nan financial year. 2. Basic exemption limit nether aged taxation regime Under aged taxation regime, resident elder national gets a basal exemption of Rs. 3,00,000, that is income up to Rs. 3,00,000 shall beryllium exempt from tax. Under aged taxation regime, resident ace elder national gets a basal exemption of Rs. 5,00,000, that is income up to Rs. 5,00,000 shall beryllium exempt from tax. It is pertinent to statement that immoderate resident individual pinch taxable income up to Rs.5,00,000 shall beryllium eligible to declare a rebate u/s 87A nether IT Act. However, specified basal exemption limit besides wished whether nan payer would beryllium required to furnish their income taxation return u/s 139 of nan IT Act i.e. erstwhile nan basal exemption period is exceeded, nan payer would beryllium mandatorily required to furnish their taxation returns. 3. Option to furnish Paper return v/s E-Filing of Return of Income Senior Citizens would beryllium mandatorily required to furnish their taxation returns online connected nan e-filling portal Super elder citizens have an action to record nan income-tax return successful insubstantial mode successful their jurisdictional taxation office, provided nan return is being revenge successful ITR 1 (Sahaj) and ITR 4 (Sugam). The supra mentioned benefits differed for some elder citizens and ace elder citizens. We hereinbelow talk nan akin benefits for some elder citizens arsenic good arsenic ace elder citizens 4. Interest conclusion u/s 80TTB of IT Act According to conception 80TTB of IT Act, immoderate resident elder national pursuing aged authorities tin declare a conclusion up to Rs. 50,000 against pursuing mentioned income: - Interest connected savings relationship and fixed deposits - Interest connected deposits held successful co-operative society - Interest connected station agency deposits 5. Enhanced Deduction u/s 80D connected Health sum and Medical expenditure Deduction nether conception 80D of IT Act tin beryllium claimed by some resident and non-resident individuals pinch respect to Mediclaim premium, preventive wellness check-up aliases publication to nan cardinal authorities wellness scheme. · A higher limit of Rs. 50,000 tin beryllium claimed successful lawsuit specified premium is paid for immoderate elder citizen. · However, elder citizens tin declare a maximum conclusion of Rs. 50,000 nether this conception pinch respect to immoderate aesculapian expenditure incurred provided nary mediclaim premium is paid by specified elder citizen. 6. Enhanced Deduction u/s 80DDB for Medical Treatment of specified diseases Deduction u/s 80DDB of nan IT Act tin beryllium claimed by resident individuals for expenses incurred pinch respect to aesculapian curen of specified diseases aliases ailments arsenic specified successful Rule 11DD of IT Rules, 1962. The quantum of conclusion nether this conception shall beryllium Rs. 1,00,000 for elder citizens (as opposed to Rs. 40,000 for different than elder citizens) aliases existent expenses incurred whichever is lower. 7. Relief from Payment of Advance tax An individual pinch taxation liability exceeding Rs. 10,000 is required to beforehand taxation successful accordance pinch Section 208 of nan IT Act. However, a resident elder national would not beryllium required to salary immoderate beforehand taxation moreover if his/her taxation liability exceeds nan above-mentioned threshold, provided they aren’t deriving immoderate profits from business aliases profession. 8. Filing of Form 15H for Non conclusion of TDS Section 197A of IT Act enables a resident elder national to person definite specified income without deducting taxation connected same. In bid to declare specified benefit, nan said personification will beryllium required to make a self-declaration successful Form 15H to nan taxation deductor that their taxation liability connected their estimated income during nan twelvemonth is NIL. 9. Exemption from return filing nether conception 194P of IT Act Section 194P of IT Act exempts resident elder citizens aged 75 years and supra from filing income taxation returns provided that specified elder national derived only pension income and liking income & specified liking income accrued / earned from nan aforesaid specified slope successful which he is receiving his pension.

Siddharth Singhal, Business Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com

According to Section 80D of Income Tax Act, 1 tin avail taxation benefits against nan costs incurred to acquisition wellness aliases captious unwellness insurance. The maximum conclusion allowed nether this conception is Rs. 25,000 for self, spouse, and limited children. However, if 1 aliases some parents are supra 60 years of property aliases elder citizens, nan maximum taxation conclusion allowed is Rs. 50,000.

Also, if elder national pays premium for aforesaid and their family members including parents i.e. each supra 60 years of age, they are eligible to declare up to Rs. 1,00,000. Similarly, Section 80D besides allows nan policyholder to declare taxation benefits for preventive wellness check-ups of ₹5,000 i.e. inclusive successful this limit of Rs. 25,000 aliases Rs. 50,000.

Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder of MRG Capital

There is nary quality betwixt nan taxation rates for Senior citizens (60-80 years of age) and Super elder citizens (80+ years) successful nan aged taxation regime. The quality is only successful nan basal exemption limit. While nan Super elder national gets an exemption of up to 5 lakhs rupees, nan exemption is 3 lakhs for a elder citizen. A ace elder national request not salary taxation aliases record returns if his income doesn’t transcend 5 lakh rupees. But successful nan caller taxation regime, location is nary abstracted exemption limit for elder aliases ace elder citizens. Both get ₹2.5 lakhs arsenic a basal exemption for illustration a normal taxpayer.