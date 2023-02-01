Senior Tories round on Coutts over Nigel Farage bank account closure

Coutts is facing increasing disapproval complete its determination to adjacent Nigel Farage's slope relationship aft elder Conservative MPs questioned its motivations successful nan House of Commons.

Former furniture ministers David Davis and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg some raised nan rumor astatine Prime Minister's Questions connected Wednesday afternoon.

Sir Jacob called for an enquiry and asked Rishi Sunak if he shared his "unease" that nan slope "should adjacent nan relationship of a elder guidance politician".

Mr Davis claimed Coutts' actions amounted to "political discrimination", and asked: "Can he require each slope pinch a British banking licence to pass nan Treasury of each nan accounts unopen down for non-commercial reasons?"

In response, nan premier curate said it "wouldn't beryllium correct if financial services were being denied to anyone exercising their correct to lawful free speech" and that nan authorities intended to "crack down connected this practice".

Mr Sunak said nan government's Financial Services and Markets Act puts successful spot "new measures to guarantee that politically exposed persons are being treated successful an due and proportionate manner".

The erstwhile furniture ministers joined earlier disapproval from Home Secretary Suella Braverman - who said nan "scandal" exposes nan "sinister quality of overmuch of nan Diversity, Equity & Inclusion industry" - and Grant Shapps, who urged nan Financial Conduct Authority to investigate.

It comes arsenic Coutts finds itself astatine nan centre of a governmental contention aft Mr Farage claimed his slope relationship was closed down aft Coutts decided his views "do not align pinch our values".

The erstwhile UKIP and Brexit Party leader said past month that nan exclusive slope - utilized by nan Royal Family - had written to him to show him some his individual and business accounts were being closed, without providing an explanation.

A Coutts spokesperson said decisions to adjacent accounts "are not taken lightly and return into relationship a number of factors including commercialized viability, reputational considerations, and ineligible and regulatory requirements".

As an outcry astir nan rumor grows, Sky News has learnt that banks will beryllium forced to springiness customers 3 months' announcement of relationship closures - and to supply a afloat mentation of nan reasons - nether reforms that could beryllium unveiled successful nan coming days.

There will besides beryllium a backstage announcement mobility connected nan statement successful nan House of Lords this afternoon, secured by erstwhile chancellor Norman Lamont.

Mr Farage claimed successful a video connected Twitter past week that his relationship was closed because he was a "politically exposed person", aliases PEP, and that closing his slope accounts was portion of a scheme to unit him retired of nan UK.

But some nan BBC and Financial Times reported that nan slope did not want his civilization arsenic he did not person capable money successful his accounts.

Read more: What are PEPs and are banks allowed to adjacent their accounts?

In an update connected Tuesday evening, Mr Farage claimed he had seen a 40-page archive showing that while he met nan "criteria for commercialized retention", his views - ranging from his position connected LGBT+ authorities and his relationship pinch erstwhile US president Donald Trump - meant nan slope wanted him to leave.

In an article successful The Daily Telegraph, Mr Farage claimed he had ne'er knowledgeable "problems" pinch Coutts until "Brexit became a reality" and "everything changed".

He said nan study claimed he was seen arsenic "xenophobic and racist", repeated claims he was a fascist successful his schooldays, and said his erstwhile remarks were "distasteful and look progressively retired of touch pinch wider society".

Sky News has not seen nan document.

A Coutts spokesperson said: "Our expertise to respond is restricted by our obligations of customer confidentiality. Decisions to adjacent accounts are not taken lightly and return into relationship a number of factors including commercialized viability, reputational considerations, and ineligible and regulatory requirements.

"As nan customer has antecedently confirmed, replacement banking arrangements person been offered wrong nan wider group."

Appearing successful beforehand of nan Treasury Select Committee connected Wednesday afternoon, FCA chair Ashley Alder said he was not "aware" of immoderate regulatory rules that could person led to Mr Farage having his slope relationship terminated.

He said that while it was "fundamentally up to them [banks] who they do business with", FCA-regulated firms "must dainty group fairly".

"Reputational considerations astir who you return connected arsenic a customer are often cited successful financial services industry, crossed finance banks correct done to retail," he added.

Nikhil Rathi, nan FCA main executive, besides confirmed nan regulator would beryllium carrying retired a reappraisal into PEP "to make judge those rules are being applied proportionally by banks".

With regards to state of speech, Mr Rathi said anyone who felt they were not being treated reasonably could kick to nan financial ombudsman service.