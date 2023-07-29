Sennheiser’s plush and comfy Momentum 4 headphones are $120 off

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones successful achromatic are trading for an fantabulous low value of $259.95 ($120 off) astatine Amazon. If you were partial to nan last-gen version’s touch of vintage styling, that’s sadly nary longer coming connected nan existent model, but these noise-canceling cans traded that for immoderate extra-long artillery life of up to 60 hours and much-improved comfortableness (so you tin really usage it for those marathon sessions pinch little chance of fatigue).

If achromatic isn’t your thing, nan achromatic type is besides connected waste astatine Amazon for a still-pretty-good value of $284.95 ($95 off). Either way, nan Momentum 4 are a awesome group of wireless headphones, particularly if you don’t want to trust connected predominant charging.

With marathon 60-hour artillery life and sublime comfort, nan Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-canceling headphones besides make bully connected nan company’s estimation for detailed, expansive sound quality.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro pinch MagSafe has been hanging connected astatine its exceptional woody value of $19.99 ($30 off) astatine Amazon. It’s our apical pick of MagSafe charging pucks acknowledgment to its accelerated 15W wireless charging, lengthy 6.6-foot USB-C cable, and useful small kickstand.

However, if you’re partial to buying first-party Apple accessories alternatively of third-parties, Apple’s ain MagSafe Charger is on waste for $28.99 (about $10 off) astatine Woot. This wireless puck whitethorn not beryllium our favourite because we consciousness that 1m cablegram is conscionable excessively short for galore applications, but if you tin look complete that, past you get a very compact charger that packs rather discreetly.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro pinch MagSafe supports 15W accelerated wireless charging pinch MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and small kickstand make nan BoostCharge Pro pinch MagSafe nan champion all-purpose magnetic charging puck.

Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is thing short of convenient — prevention for a short, 1m built-in USB-C cable. The magnetic instrumentality offers Qi support, meaning it tin complaint older iPhones and wireless AirPods cases, but nan magnets connection cleanable alignment pinch MagSafe-compatible models.

The Bose SoundLink Flex, our favourite Bluetooth speaker, is trading for $129 ($20 off) successful aggregate colors astatine Amazon. It offers fantabulous sound successful a small, waterproof package pinch a rugged design. One of nan reasons nan Flex took our apical spot for each Bluetooth speakers is its amazingly bully bass — which is particularly awesome erstwhile you see its size and nan truth that it doesn’t get each muddied up.

It’s been a basking summertime for galore of us, and if you’re keeping cool astatine a excavation statement aliases different societal gatherings, nan Bose is simply a useful speaker to have. It’s IP67-rated for h2o and particulate resistance, and it tin support nan statement going for up to 12 hours connected a charge. Plus, you tin stereo-pair it pinch a 2nd if you ever determine to get two.

Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, nan SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, elaborate sound value pinch a astonishing magnitude of bass for its size — each successful a rugged creation that you tin return anywhere.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 whitethorn beryllium outselling Microsoft’s Xbox Series X by astir twofold, but 1 point Xbox has going for it correct now is simply a saccharine deal. The Xbox Series X is selling for $449.99 ($50 disconnected its standalone price) astatine Dell, and it includes a transcript of Forza Horizon 5 — a full savings of $110 compared to buying it each astatine afloat price.

Even if racing games aren’t your jam, $50 disconnected Microsoft’s flagship console doesn’t hap that frequently. And to beryllium fair, Forza Horizon 5 is simply a beautiful approachable open-world arcade racer — it moreover has a rewind usability to undo a botched move — that looks awesome successful 4K connected nan Series X. While Forza runs astatine 60fps and location person been immoderate recent controversies complete Xbox games shipping pinch 30fps performance, nan Series X is tin of super-smooth 120fps gameplay successful supported titles.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving arsenic its astir powerful (and biggest) option. While nan Series S is aimed astatine soft 1440p capacity and takes a disc-less approach, nan Series X is focused connected accelerated 4K gameplay.

Some much Friday deals that are cooking:

The modular Apple Watch athletics band successful reddish (size mean / large) for 41mm watches is on waste for conscionable $14.37 (about $35 off) astatine Amazon.

successful reddish (size mean / large) for 41mm watches is on waste for conscionable $14.37 (about $35 off) astatine Amazon. The latest CalDigit TS4 whitethorn beryllium nan king of Thunderbolt docks, but nan last-gen CalDigit TS3 Plus is overmuch cheaper at $199.95 ($100 disconnected erstwhile you click nan on-page coupon) astatine Amazon. It’s sewage a plethora of Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports, on pinch ethernet, a accelerated UHS-II SD paper slot, and DisplayPort for video-out.

is overmuch cheaper at $199.95 ($100 disconnected erstwhile you click nan on-page coupon) astatine Amazon. It’s sewage a plethora of Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports, on pinch ethernet, a accelerated UHS-II SD paper slot, and DisplayPort for video-out. Lexar’s 512GB microSD card is on waste for conscionable $39.49 (about $20 off) astatine Amazon. That’s a ton of added retention for a Nintendo Switch aliases Steam Deck for a very debased price. Think of each nan games you tin fit.

is on waste for conscionable $39.49 (about $20 off) astatine Amazon. That’s a ton of added retention for a Nintendo Switch aliases Steam Deck for a very debased price. Think of each nan games you tin fit. The Zendure SuperTank Pro is on waste for $172.49 (about $58 off) astatine Amazon erstwhile you click nan on-page coupon. The beefy 26,800mAh powerfulness slope tin output up to 100W to 4 devices, pinch a mini show to show conscionable really overmuch juice each instrumentality is getting.