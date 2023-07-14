Setapp introduces a ChatGPT assistant & other AI tools into its service

10 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Setapp introduces a ChatGPT assistant & other AI tools into its service

Setapp employs caller AI features

App subscription work Setapp has introduced caller features powered by artificial intelligence, including an assistant, amended search, and a caller toolkit collection.

Setapp boasts a perpetually growing library comprising much than 240 apps, providing Mac users pinch a divers action of apps to fulfill their requirements. Furthermore, nan institution has been progressively expanding its assortment of iOS apps.

In its recent announcement, Setapp unveils nan integration of AI capabilities into its platform. This includes nan preamble of an adjunct driven by ChatGPT, an upgraded hunt functionality, and a curated postulation of apps designed to heighten personification workflows.

Setapp Assistant leverages nan powerfulness of ChatGPT on pinch Setapp's proprietary pre-trained model. Using Setapp Assistant, users are provided pinch a dedicated model to entree applicable solutions for circumstantial usage cases, specified arsenic app hunt recommendations, tutorials, and how-to guides.

Additionally, users tin find answers to immoderate questions astir Mac functionality conveniently consolidated wrong a azygous window. Meanwhile, nan AI Search characteristic intends to combat app fatigue by promptly informing customers astir nan circumstantial app tin of fulfilling their tasks.

Setapp's improved hunt functionality is now supported by a synonym dictionary, enabling it to propose substitute words erstwhile searching. The hunt characteristic besides takes into relationship replacement spellings and manages typos.

Users tin besides create civilization keywords for circumstantial apps, use from suggestions and autocomplete functionality, and hunt wrong applicable how-tos aliases tutorials based connected content.

Finally, nan AI Toolkit app postulation ensures a seamless personification acquisition pinch AI-powered apps. The postulation consists of 13 apps, including TypingMind, Elephas, and Plus, offering chopped advantages arsenic replacement solutions to ChatGPT.

The postulation includes usage case-oriented apps equipped pinch AI capabilities designed to reside tasks for illustration improving photograph quality, managing emails, prioritizing tasks, and more.

More
Source Appleinsider

Related Article

Prime Day deals on AirTag, Apple Watch, AirPods, Macs & software have been extended, save up to $2,000

Prime Day deals on AirTag, Apple Watch, AirPods, Macs & software have been extended, save up to $2,000

7 hours ago
Billie Eilish talks about the 'Barbie' movie in an Apple Music special

Billie Eilish talks about the 'Barbie' movie in an Apple Music special

9 hours ago
New EU regulations mandate user-replaceable batteries in Apple products

New EU regulations mandate user-replaceable batteries in Apple products

9 hours ago
Apple's macOS saw a dramatic upturn in 2022 worldwide

Apple's macOS saw a dramatic upturn in 2022 worldwide

11 hours ago

Popular Article

Dukung SDGs, Program Inkubasi Bantu Pengembangan UMKM

Dukung SDGs, Program Inkubasi Bantu Pengembangan UMKM

20 hours ago
Cerberus heatwave: Hot weather sweeps across southern Europe

Cerberus heatwave: Hot weather sweeps across southern Europe

20 hours ago
Fokus Siapkan Film Baru Nikita Mirzani Pilih Kurangi Main Instagram hingga Unfollow Fitri Salhuteru

Fokus Siapkan Film Baru Nikita Mirzani Pilih Kurangi Main Instagram hingga Unfollow Fitri Salhuteru

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.