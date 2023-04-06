Seven & i becomes 1st Japan retailer to log over 10 tril. yen sales

Seven & one Holdings Co. said Thursday its income for nan twelvemonth ended February roseate 35.0 percent from nan erstwhile twelvemonth to a grounds 11.8 trillion yen ($90 billion), becoming nan first Japanese retailer to book much than 10 trillion yen successful yearly sales.

Increased overseas income aft nan acquisition successful 2021 of U.S. convenience shop concatenation Speedway LLC contributed to nan earnings, Seven & one said. Net profit roseate 33.3 percent to 280.98 cardinal yen, besides a grounds high, helped by recovering request for its convenience stores pursuing nan coronavirus pandemic.

The institution is still struggling pinch its supermarket business owed to debased profitability astatine its Ito-Yokado outlets.

The unit group said past period nan supermarket portion will trim nan number of stores by a 4th and property up pinch restructuring by withdrawing from nan clothing business and focusing connected nutrient sales.

Seven & one besides said Thursday it will waste each shares successful Barneys Japan Co., nan usability of Barneys New York luxury manner stores successful nan country, to duty-free shop usability Laox Holdings Co.

