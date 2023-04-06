Seven & i becomes 1st Japan retailer to log over 10 tril. yen sales

28 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Seven & i becomes 1st Japan retailer to log over 10 tril. yen sales

Seven & one Holdings Co. said Thursday its income for nan twelvemonth ended February roseate 35.0 percent from nan erstwhile twelvemonth to a grounds 11.8 trillion yen ($90 billion), becoming nan first Japanese retailer to book much than 10 trillion yen successful yearly sales.

Increased overseas income aft nan acquisition successful 2021 of U.S. convenience shop concatenation Speedway LLC contributed to nan earnings, Seven & one said. Net profit roseate 33.3 percent to 280.98 cardinal yen, besides a grounds high, helped by recovering request for its convenience stores pursuing nan coronavirus pandemic.

The institution is still struggling pinch its supermarket business owed to debased profitability astatine its Ito-Yokado outlets.

The unit group said past period nan supermarket portion will trim nan number of stores by a 4th and property up pinch restructuring by withdrawing from nan clothing business and focusing connected nutrient sales.

Seven & one besides said Thursday it will waste each shares successful Barneys Japan Co., nan usability of Barneys New York luxury manner stores successful nan country, to duty-free shop usability Laox Holdings Co.

Related coverage:

Seven & one to waste Sogo & Seibu dept. stores to Fortress Investment

Daiso worth retailer intends to summation U.S. stores 10-fold

1 successful 4 still to deterioration masks successful Japan contempt eased COVID rules: poll

More
Source English

Related Article

Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

11 minutes ago
WATCH | Car dealer's PIs trace Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R1.1m debt, days before she fled with Thabo Bester

WATCH | Car dealer's PIs trace Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R1.1m debt, days before she fled with Thabo Bester

15 minutes ago
News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

18 minutes ago
News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

18 minutes ago
News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

18 minutes ago
China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

28 minutes ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

13 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.