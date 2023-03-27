Sewage entered rivers and seas on average 825 times a day last year

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Water flowing from a drain into a river

By Victoria Gill & Esme Stallard & Rob England BBC News

Water companies released earthy sewage into rivers and seas successful England for much than 1.75 cardinal hours past year.

The figures are down a 3rd connected nan erstwhile year, but nan Environment Agency attributed nan autumn to barren weather, not h2o institution action.

There were an mean of 825 sewage spills into waterways per day, nan information shows.

Although not illegal, academics and biology groups opportunity releasing sewage poses a threat to quality health.

Companies merchandise sewage erstwhile location is excessively overmuch request connected their curen useful during rainy periods.

Contained wrong nan untreated effluent is quality waste, bedewed wipes and sanitary products, which airs a superior consequence to nan section wildlife, swimmers and others who usage UK waterways.

"This degrades precious ecosystems and poses a threat to nationalist health," said Prof Jamie Woodward, surface science professor astatine nan University of Manchester.

"Each discharge is simply a toxic cocktail of galore pollutants, including microplastics and pathogens."

The latest data, revealed by nan Environment Agency connected Friday, was taken from monitoring stations installed astatine mixed sewer overflows aliases CSOs. CSOs were developed arsenic overflow valves to trim nan consequence of sewage backing up during dense rainfall erstwhile sewer pipes go overloaded, starring to flooding.

The valves merchandise a substance of earthy sewage from homes and businesses, and rainwater run-off.

'Colossal magnitude of work'

Whilst nan information shows a 34% simplification successful nan long of spills since 2021, John Leyland, situation agency executive head said past year's alteration was "largely down to barren weather, not h2o institution action".

"We want to spot quicker advancement from h2o companies connected reducing spills and acting connected monitoring data," he added.

According to nan data, nan institution that released sewage astir often successful 2022 was United Utilities, which covers nan North West of England. It spilled sewage for astir half a cardinal hours.

Water UK, which represents nan h2o industry, told nan BBC that this is nan 4th twelvemonth spill figures person travel down and "companies are committed to building connected this affirmative news".

Water Minister Rebecca Pow agreed that nan level of discharges is "unacceptable" and said she wanted h2o companies to beryllium held accountable.

The authorities has vowed to ace down connected sewage spills by requiring h2o firms to put £56bn complete 25 years connected improving their infrastructure, and to fresh each large wind overflows successful nan web pinch arena long monitoring (EDM) monitors by nan extremity of this year.

But nan Liberal Democrats person called connected Secretary of State for nan Environment Thérèse Coffey to resign complete nan figures.

And nan Green Party agreed that h2o companies should beryllium held to task much connected nan issue.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: "The business we presently person crossed nan state wherever h2o companies can, almost pinch impunity, dump sewage into our rivers, waterways and coastal waters cannot spell on."

The Environment Agency and h2o regulator Ofwat is presently investigating six h2o companies for imaginable breach of nan rule complete their discharges.

Jim McMahon, Labour protector caput for environment, called for an extremity to systematic discharges by 2030 and said nan figures show a deficiency of respect from nan authorities for nan places group live.

Image caption, The River Wharfe is nan first stream successful nan UK to beryllium fixed bathing h2o status

In nan municipality of Ilkley, successful West Yorkshire, section campaigners lobbied to person a agelong of their stream designated arsenic bathing water, meaning nan Environment Agency has to trial and show nan value of nan water.

Ilkley Clean River campaigner Di Loury told BBC News that erstwhile members of nan nationalist sojourn Ilkley, "because it's designated arsenic bathing water, they deliberation nan h2o is clean".

"But testing is 1 thing, cleaning up nan stream is another. We really should beryllium putting nan value of nan stream earlier nan profits of h2o companies."

Many campaigners want to cognize really h2o companies tin warrant profits, while they proceed to pollute UK waterways.

Nicola Shaw, who took connected nan domiciled of main executive of Yorkshire Water 10 months ago, told BBC News that her institution had not paid dividends to shareholders for 5 years: "And I really deliberation that's a worry," she said.

"We request shareholders to want to put money successful to support nan finance that needs to happen," she added.

