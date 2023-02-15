Sewage spills fall by nearly a fifth, but it's 'not down to water firms' actions'

Sewage spills successful England fell by almost a 5th past year, figures show - but nan Environment Agency (EA) says this was not because of actions taken by h2o companies.

A full of 301,091 spills were recorded past twelvemonth - 824 a time connected mean - according to EA information covering each 10 h2o and sewerage companies successful England.

The fig for 2021 was 372,533 - an mean of 1,020 a day.

The EA said nan alteration successful spills past twelvemonth was "largely down to barren weather, not h2o institution action".

It urged h2o companies to amended nan maintenance, guidance and finance of their systems.

"We want to spot quicker advancement from h2o companies connected reducing spills and acting connected monitoring data," nan EA's executive head John Leyland said.

"We expect them to beryllium afloat crossed nan item of their networks and to support and put successful them to nan precocious modular that nan nationalist expect and nan regulator demands."

Water companies should only discharge sewage from large wind overflows during periods of dense rainfall and nether strictly permitted conditions.

However campaigners opportunity they are discharging overmuch much often than they should, including erstwhile location has been nary rain.

Image: Sewage spills retired of pipes for illustration these whenever there's important rainfall successful London

Water curate Rebecca Pow said: "The measurement of sewage being discharged into our waters is unacceptable and we are taking action to make judge polluters are held to account.

"By bringing successful broad monitoring - up from conscionable 7% successful 2010 to nan astir extended level ever now being astatine 91% - this authorities and its regulators person enabled nan grade of sewage discharges to beryllium revealed truthful that we are amended equipped to tackle this challenge."

Read more:

Government criticised for 'repeating' mistakes connected formation sewage spills

Water bosses admit their capacity has been 'unacceptable'

Companies could look £250m fines if they 'don't deliver' connected cutting sewage dumping

More than 13,320 large wind overflows were monitored to nutrient nan EA's data, and 3% were recovered to person spilt much than 100 times complete nan year, compared pinch 5% successful 2021.

On average, each overflow spilled 23 times complete nan twelvemonth - compared pinch 29 times successful 2021.

Some 18% of large wind overflows did not spill astatine all, compared pinch 13% nan erstwhile year.

Just complete 9 successful 10 large wind overflows are presently providing data, marginally up from 89% successful 2021. The EA has demanded that h2o companies fresh monitors connected each large wind overflows by nan extremity of 2023.

Click to subscribe to ClimateCast wherever you get your podcasts

Jim McMahon MP, Labour's protector situation secretary, said: "That nan Tories proceed to springiness nan greenish ray to 824 earthy sewage discharges a time into villages, towns and cities crossed our state shows they person nary respect for British communities.

"People should beryllium capable to conscionable bask wherever they live, activity and vacation without having to interest astir nan Tory sewage ungraded sullying their areas. Local businesses shouldn't person to interest astir authorities failures hitting tourism trade."

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 24:00 Inside London's caller 'super sewer'

Watch nan Daily Climate Show astatine 3.30pm Monday to Friday, and The Climate Show pinch Tom Heap connected Saturday and Sunday astatine 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

All connected Sky News, connected nan Sky News website and app, connected YouTube and Twitter.

The show investigates really world warming is changing our scenery and highlights solutions to nan crisis.