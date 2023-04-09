Sex/Life canceled after two seasons at Netflix

Sex/Life has been canceled aft 2 seasons astatine Netflix.

Sex/Life is simply a play astir what happens erstwhile a suburban mother of 2 (Sarah Shahi) takes a fantasy-charged travel down representation lane that sets her very joined coming connected a collision people pinch her wild-child past. The bid besides stars Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette, pinch Stacy Rukeyser serving arsenic showrunner. The bid is inspired by nan book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, written by BB Easton.

The news comes not only aft prima Sarah Shahi was announced arsenic nan lead of a caller show called Judgement (which has been ordered to aviator by ABC), but besides aft Shahi expressed her disappointment pinch nan show's 2nd season. Deadline (opens successful caller tab) reports that Rukeyser is already moving connected a caller show for Netflix.

"I decidedly did not person nan support that I did nan first play from nan group progressive successful nan show," Shahi said connected a caller section of nan Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (opens successful caller tab). "I struggled pinch nan material. I conscionable felt nan point that it had nan first play - I mean, I’m ne'er gonna activity for Netflix again now aft saying each this, but I can’t lie. And it was decidedly a challenge."

Shahi besides said she feels that galore moments successful play 2 are "gimmicky" and that nan play arsenic a full was a "challenge" for her.

