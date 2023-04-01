‘Sex/Life’ Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

The extremity has travel for Netflix’s Sex/Life. The streamer is not moving guardant pinch a 3rd play of nan dramedy bid starring Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos, Deadline has confirmed.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, nan 2nd play brought nan bid to a earthy close, wrapping up nan storylines for cardinal characters whose relationships travel to a happy conclusion, adding nan streamer is proud of nan show and nan activity put successful to it by producers, formed and crew.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, Sex/Life — inspired by nan book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easto — tells nan communicative of a emotion triangle betwixt a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative caller look astatine female personality and desire.

Rukeyser served arsenic showrunner, creator, executive shaper and writer. Oscar-winning shaper J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley besides executive produce.

There has been speculation for a while that Season 2, which was released past period by Netflix, would beryllium its last. Series prima Shahi was recently announced arsenic nan lead of ABC aviator Judgement, from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television. As we antecedently reported, Shahi had been successful talks for nan task since January arsenic ABC and producers worked done her committedness connected Sex/Life. She would person been capable to reprise her domiciled connected Sex/Life, if nan show had been renewed, taxable to availability, arsenic she is successful first position on Judgement.

Shahi elaborate her struggles pinch show’s 2nd play connected nan Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month.

“I decidedly did not person nan support that I did nan first season,” Shahi said. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I decidedly did not person nan support that I did nan first play from nan group progressive successful nan show,” Shahi said. She besides predicted that she was “never gonna activity for Netflix again now aft saying each this.”

Rukeyser is moving pinch Netflix connected a caller project, we hear.