Sex/Life Cancelled At Netflix Just Days After Star's Brutal Criticism

Netflix has announced that Sex/Life has ended, conscionable days aft lead prima Sarah Shahi brutally criticized nan show. In an question and reply that was published connected April 4 connected nan Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Shahi was candid astir her dislike of nan changes that happened successful Sex/Life season 2. The actor, who played nan main characteristic of Billie Mann Connelly, shared that she was disappointed not to activity arsenic overmuch pinch Adam Demos, who played Brad and is her real-life husband. Shahi besides slammed play 2 because she did not consciousness arsenic supported arsenic she was during play 1, calling aspects of nan romanticist play "challenging" and "gimmicky."

As reported by Deadline, Netflix has confirmed that Sex/Life season 3 will not beryllium happening. According to a Netflix spokesperson, Sex/Life season 2 brought nan communicative to a earthy conclusion, mentioning really nan romanticist bid wrapped up nan saga of cardinal characters and provided them pinch a happy ending. The streaming work added that it was proud of nan activity done by nan show's producers, cast, and crew.

Why Sex/Life Was Cancelled

The spokesperson alludes that nan finale gives Billie a happy ending. Even though Brad has a smaller domiciled successful Sex/Life season 2, his narration pinch Billie worked retired by nan end. In what is now nan show's past episode, nan 2 sewage backmost together and proclaimed their emotion for each other. This happened astatine Sasha's wedding aft they ended their different relationships. Brad and Billie would spell connected to wed successful nan romanticist drama's last moments, pinch Billie revealing astatine nan altar that she's pregnant.

Even pinch this consciousness of finality, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser mentioned ideas for a imaginable Sex/Life season 3 and teased nan anticipation of Billie being a co-parent pinch her ex-husband Cooper. There were intelligibly avenues to explore, immoderate of which were besides mentioned by nan formed if nan determination had been made to spell up pinch a renewal.

Sex/Life, which was inspired by nan caller 4 Chapters About 4 Men by writer BB Easto, had a noteworthy return week astatine Netflix. Premiering successful early March, play 2 earned nan 2nd spot successful nan streaming service's Top 10 charts pinch 43.9 cardinal hours viewed. But a period later, Sex/Life is nary longer successful nan Top 10, either successful nan U.S. aliases globally. Whether that factored into nan bid ending is unknown, though Netflix does not usually supply reasons for its cancellations arsenic they person successful this case. Moving forward, Rukeyser reportedly has different Netflix task successful nan works. As for Shahi, she'll adjacent prima successful nan ABC play aviator Judgement.

