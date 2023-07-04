Sex life of rare 'leopard-print' frog revealed

Image source, Isis Ibañez Image caption, The frog has leopard-like spots

By Helen Briggs Environment correspondent

Scientists person braved 50C power and venomous snakes to way down a "leopard-print" frog virtually chartless to subject and study really it reproduces.

Argentinian conservation scientists are fighting to protect nan mini Santa Fe frog, which is nether threat arsenic its residence successful 1 of nan world's driest forests, nan Dry Chaco, is trim down.

They discovered it hides successful caves, emerging only to telephone for a mate.

And for nan first clip they recovered tadpoles of nan species.

"It's not been an easy travel truthful far, but we're wished to do what we tin to unafraid nan early for this awesome amphibian," said Isis Ibañez, who leads nan Santa Fe frog project, based successful Buenos Aires.

The Santa Fe frog (Leptodactylus laticeps) is mostly chartless to subject contempt being discovered much than a period ago.

Found only successful Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, nan frog is now uncommon owed to nan nonaccomplishment of nan tropical barren forests successful which it lives.

The researchers group up camera traps to find nan brightly-coloured frogs and study their behaviour.

Most frogs pull a mate by calling loudly from a pond, watercourse aliases swamp, but this type lives underground.

The squad recovered nan males emerged astatine nightfall to advertise their presence, past hopped backmost down their burrows pinch willing females.

Image source, CamilaDeutsch Image caption, Finding nan frogs meant searching successful nan dark

After digging for hours astatine nighttime they yet recovered grounds of eggs and tadpoles for nan first time.

Investigating nan frog's breeding behaviour is nan first measurement towards protecting it successful nan wild.

By drafting attraction to nan plight of nan frog nan conservation scientists dream to item nan biodiversity of nan Dry (or Grand) Chaco - and different animals astatine consequence of extinction.

"This type is simply a clear illustration of why we person to take sides nan wood successful nan Dry Chaco," said squad member, Camila Deutsch. "We don't person overmuch time."

The scientists are besides liaising pinch section organization leaders, hunters and farmers to study much astir nan frog and really to amended protect it.

Image source, I Ibanez Image caption, Three of nan squad members: Camila Deutsch, Gabriela Agostini and Sofia Perrone

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Grand Chaco has a mixed scenery of low, barren forests and savannas

The Grand Chaco is simply a ample expanse of wood and dusty plains straddling parts of Bolivia, Argentina and Paraguay.

The Chaco woodlands person been gradually cleared complete nan past fewer decades to make measurement for cropland and ranches.

The wood has one of nan highest deforestation rates connected nan planet though it attracts little attraction than its Amazon neighbour.

The area has been dubbed "El Impenetrable" and moreover "hell connected Earth" for its inaccessibility and utmost temperatures. Temperatures tin scope 50C successful nan daytime and location is very small rainfall.

Yet wildlife thrives successful nan harsh conditions, including hundreds of different birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

"It's a barren wood pinch an unthinkable biodiversity," said Gabriela Agostini.

Image source, G. Agostini Image caption, The 4th squad member, Isis Ibañez, holding a Sante Fe frog

Amphibians are astatine precocious consequence of extinction. A pathogenic fungus has been ravaging populations astir nan world for astir 40 years.

The animals are besides nether unit from residence nonaccomplishment and hunting.

The Santa Fe frog task is supported by nan Conservation Leadership Programme (CLP) - an inaugural tally by Fauna & Flora, BirdLife International and nan Wildlife Conservation Society.