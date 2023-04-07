Sex/Life star Sara Shahi criticises ‘gimmicky’ season two of Netflix series: ‘I did not have the same support’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Sex/Life prima Sarah Shahi was not pleased pinch nan latest play of nan Netflix deed series.

The raunchy play – inspired by BB Easton’s 2016 book 44 Chapters About 4 Men – released its 2nd play past month, pursuing connected from play 1 successful 2021.

Shahi returns arsenic Billie Connelly, alongside Mike Vogel arsenic Cooper and Adam Demos arsenic Brad Simon. The 3 characters are entangled successful a emotion triangle.

The actor, however, has precocious revealed she was not happy pinch nan 2nd play of nan drama, claiming that she did not person nan aforesaid “support” arsenic she did before.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I decidedly did not person nan support that I did nan first play from nan group progressive successful nan show,” Shahi said connected a caller section of nan Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per GamesRadar.

“I struggled pinch nan material. I conscionable felt nan point that it had nan first season… I mean, I’m ne'er gonna activity for Netflix again now aft saying each this, but I can’t lie. And it was decidedly a challenge.”

Shahi told big Amanda Hirsch that she was “bummed that I wasn’t capable to activity pinch [real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos] arsenic overmuch because I really liked our stories and I for illustration moving pinch him”.

She called Demos – who plays Billie’s ex-boyfriend – a “brilliant segment partner”.

‘Sex/Life’ has returned for a 2nd season (SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX)

“Also, what ended up happening is I was moving truthful overmuch and he was moving truthful little. He’s successful 60 seconds of nan full thing. I ne'er saw him.”

Shahi went connected to criticise nan 2nd series, stating location were “more moments that felt very gimmicky”.

“Those kinds of things for maine are ever really difficult to read… But I didn’t person to do them. The boys did,” she said.

“There were different things that I conscionable felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was conscionable challenging.

“But that’s portion of what I do! I’m not ever gonna get on aliases work together pinch a filmmaker. I’m not ever gonna for illustration what I person to do aliases say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

When play 1 was released successful 2021, users each said astir nan aforesaid NSFW scene.

The streaming elephantine later revealed that at slightest 20 cardinal subscribers replayed nan moment astatine slightest once.

Recently, Shahi opened astir nan play 2 segment which she and Demos couldn’t extremity “giggling” during filming.