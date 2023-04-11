SFG (SafeGrow) is Now Available for Trading on Hotbit Exchange

Advertisement

Hotbit Exchange, a world crypto trading platform, will officially database SAFEGROW (SafeGrow) connected April 4th, 2023, and nan SAFEGROW/USDT trading brace will beryllium disposable for trading for each users of Hotbit Exchange.

SafeGrow – a exertion and invention institution pinch a human-centred approach. Their ngo is to create a amended tomorrow by leveraging blockchain technologies to beforehand safety, security, and growth. SafeGrow is dedicated to improving nan lives of individuals done its innovative solutions and committedness to excellence. The autochthonal token SafeGrow will beryllium listed connected Hotbit Exchange connected April 4th, 2023, astatine 06:00 AM UTC.

INTRODUCING SAFEGROW

The cryptocurrency world has been evolving rapidly, pinch blockchain exertion astatine nan forefront of this transformation. SafeGrow is simply a revolutionary task that seeks to effect nan crypto abstraction done its unsocial offerings significantly. One of nan astir important innovations from SafeGrow is nan SafeSwap exchange, which brings tokenomics to each of nan cryptos connected its platform.

Cryptonomics, a word coined by SafeGrow, is simply a caller conception that will toggle shape really we position and utilize cryptocurrencies. SafeSwap is designed to beryllium fast, secure, and decentralized, eliminating nan request for a centralized intermediary. With SafeSwap, users tin switch cryptocurrencies quickly and securely without having to interest astir nan middleman.

The SafeSwap rug checker instrumentality is 1 of nan galore features that group it isolated from different decentralized exchanges. This instrumentality analyzes nan smart statement codification of caller tokens, helping users place and debar imaginable scams. This important characteristic will thief protect users from malicious actors looking to return advantage of nan decentralized space.

SafeSwap’s extremity limit buy/sell characteristic is different invention that will thief users negociate their consequence and maximize their profits. This characteristic allows users to limit nan value they want to bargain aliases waste cryptocurrencies. This intends that users tin group automated orders that trigger erstwhile nan cryptocurrency reaches a circumstantial value point.

SafeSwap offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, moreover for those caller to decentralized exchanges. The speech offers a wide scope of cryptocurrencies, ensuring users tin waste and acquisition nan coins they want. SafeSwap is highly secure, utilizing precocious encryption to protect personification information and assets.

Overall, nan SafeGrow task is simply a game-changer successful nan crypto space, bringing innovative solutions prioritising personification information and easiness of use. With SafeSwap, users tin bask fast, secure, and decentralized cryptocurrency trading without nan interest of imaginable scams aliases centralized intermediaries. SafeGrow is an breathtaking task that holds tremendous committedness for nan early of blockchain exertion and its effect connected our regular lives.

About SAFEGROW Token

SafeGrow Token is simply a community-focused cryptocurrency built connected nan Ethereum blockchain. It has a full proviso of 1,000,000,000 tokens, pinch 2% bargain and 3% waste taxes. The bargain taxation is divided betwixt liquidity and marketing, pinch 2% going toward liquidity and 1% toward marketing. On nan different hand, nan trading taxation is divided betwixt trading and liquidity, pinch 3% going toward trading and 2% towards liquidity.

SafeGrow Token had a stealth launch, and each tokens were initially added to UniSwap. The improvement squad participated alongside everyone else, ensuring a adjacent distribution of tokens to nan community. Every waste and acquisition connected SafeGrow Token contributes towards auto-generating liquidity that goes into aggregate pools utilized by exchanges.

The SafeGrow Token is built connected nan ERC-20 standard, making it highly interoperable pinch different Ethereum-based tokens and smart contracts. This opens up various possibilities for SafeGrow Token, including nan imaginable for DeFi applications.

SafeGrow Token’s trading efforts are community-focused, ensuring that nan organization has a opportunity successful really nan task moves forward. This is simply a important facet of SafeGrow Token, arsenic it fosters a consciousness of ownership and accountability amongst nan community.

ABOUT HOTBIT

Founded successful 2018 and holding an Estonian MTR license, American MSB license, Australian AUSTRAC license, and Canadian MSB license, Hotbit cryptocurrency speech is known arsenic a starring trading level that continues to create and merge various forms of businesses specified arsenic spot trading, financial derivatives, cryptocurrency finance and DAPP into 1 platform. Hotbit has already gained complete 8 Million registered users from much than 210 countries and regions. Based connected its globalized and unified strategies, Hotbit continued to attraction connected nan world’s emerging markets, specified arsenic Russia, Turkey, and Southeast Asia and was classed 1 of nan apical 3 astir welcomed exchanges by Russian media successful 2019. Hotbit is perpetually introducing and listing high-quality crypto projects truthful its users tin straight trade, manage, track, and analyse cryptocurrencies, making nan full acquisition easier for mean people.

Disclaimer: This is simply a sponsored article, and views successful it do not correspond those of, nor should they beryllium attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should behaviour independent investigation earlier taking immoderate actions related to nan company, product, aliases crypto projects mentioned successful this piece; nor tin this article beryllium regarded arsenic finance advice.