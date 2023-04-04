Shadow And Bone: 4 Ways Season 2 Improved The Show (And 3 Ways It Didn't)

Shadow and Bone. What’s nan first point you deliberation astir erstwhile you that bid comes to mind?

For me, it’s a bunch of things. I deliberation that it is 1 of nan champion imagination shows that you could beryllium watching correct now. I besides deliberation that location are definite things that nan show could earnestly amended on. I emotion nan Shadow and Bone cast, and nan imagination aspects are thing I adore arsenic a instrumentality of movie franchises for illustration Harry Potter and nan legendary Lord of nan Rings, but Season 2 had immoderate awesome things I person to talk about.

From nan characters to nan stories to everything other in-between, present are 4 things that Season 2 really did amended upon, and 3 that it very overmuch didn’t – but could successful nan future.

(Image credit: Dávid Lukács/Netflix)

Improved: The Stakes

One point that I americium very glad Season 2 of Shadow and Bone improved upon was nan stakes. Throughout nan first season, I perpetually felt that I was alternatively conscionable attending magic schoolhouse alternatively of location being immoderate awesome high-level threat – that only really began to unfold halfway done nan first season.

Watch The Shadow And Bone Cast Hilariously Explain What Grishaverse Terms They Couldn’t Pronounce

Alright, that mightiness beryllium a small sadistic to say, but I’ll conscionable beryllium straight-up – nan stakes during Season 1 did not consciousness arsenic good. We were made alert of really vulnerable nan Fold could be, arsenic good arsenic nan accusation down nan Darkling’s past, but things don’t really commencement to prime up until nan past fewer episodes.

It felt for a bully amount, we were conscionable watching Alina study really to beryllium a Grisha – which, I get it, it’s very important to show that, but for arsenic agelong arsenic they did, we really could person conscionable moved past it successful 1 section alternatively of a few.

However, nan 2nd play really ups nan stakes by throwing america correct into nan events that happened during nan Season 1 ending. Matthias is successful situation and is fighting group to survive, Nina is pinch nan Crows and moving arsenic their Heartrender for a large job, Alina and Mal are disconnected to find amplifiers for her powers to return down nan Fold, and nan Darkling seeks revenge – it’s each truthful overmuch better, and made maine want to support watching.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Didn’t Improve: The Amount Of Characters

There are conscionable too galore characters.

I cognize what group will say, “Oh, you watch different imagination shows like Game of Thrones aliases The Witcher, how are you complaining astir characters successful this?” To that I opportunity that astatine slightest successful those shows, galore of nan characters that we person to retrieve successful nan last play had been introduced over time.

The first play itself had truthful galore characters, and if you haven’t had nan chance to publication nan books, trying to put a look to a sanction is difficult to do, particularly erstwhile they only opportunity their names once and we’re expected to retrieve who they are. That is nan aforesaid measurement for Season 2, wherever we were introduced to several new characters, but I was forgetting astir of their names halfway through. Just usage nan characters you've already got.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Improved: The Addition Of More Backstory

I mention to my erstwhile paragraph for this – Shadow and Bone really learned to attraction a batch much connected nan characters we already had. While nan summation of caller characters was overwhelming, I must opportunity that nan summation of further backstory for antecedently established characters made it that overmuch better. I particularly loved learning much astir Kaz’s past, arsenic he ever seemed for illustration that lone-wolf type, but I knew location had to beryllium more.

Another personification that I enjoyed learning much astir was Mal, who was really fixed a batch much communicative this clip astir and doesn’t conscionable consciousness for illustration a side-part of Alina’s story. It was really refreshing to spot a afloat fleshed retired emotion liking alternatively of personification who felt for illustration they were conscionable there.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Didn’t Improve: The Number Of Love Stories

But let’s talk about those emotion stories, yeah?

There were excessively galore this clip around. The fewer that were successful nan first play were capable for maine to follow, but now, it feels for illustration I person to support a flowchart of who’s pinch who because it’s difficult for maine to remember.

I cognize that romances are usually ever a portion of imagination movies and TV shows – really, it’s difficult to flight them astir of nan clip – there’s a constituent wherever location are conscionable excessively many. In reality, astir of america don’t really attraction astir romances unless they’re a compelling portion of nan communicative – for illustration Alina and Mal. But different ones? I really could not attraction little astir it.

While Jesper yet uncovering personification he genuinely cares for is ever awesome to see, I forgot astir nan different respective romance plotlines successful nan meantime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Improved: The Amount Of Action And Magic Elements

I person to say, nan action and magic successful Season 2 felt so overmuch amended than nan first.

I tin understand why, because nan first play benignant of felt for illustration we were simply introduced into nan world of Alina Starkov, wherever successful Season 2, she knows who she is and is consenting to usage a batch much of her magic arsenic a weapon. The aforesaid goes for galore of nan effects.

The usage of Inferni and their powers were thing genuinely scary and immoderate of them reminded maine almost of Azula successful Avatar: The Last Airbender. A batch of magic pinch nan elements did that, particularly Heartrenders, which reminded maine of 1 of nan darkest scenes I’ve ever seen successful my years of watching children’s television. Yeah, nan imagination facet of Season 2 really kicked it up a notch, and I enjoyed nan heck retired of it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Didn’t Improve: Using General Kirigan

I’m not a large instrumentality of really they ended Kirigan’s story.

Look, I’m fine with him dying. Would that person been my first idea? Absolutely not. From nan opening of nan series, I really thought he was going to beryllium nan large baddie that would beryllium sticking astir until nan extremity and beryllium Alina’s eventual enemy, but instead, he’s taken retired successful 1 episode. Kirigan’s Grisha service felt scarier than Kirigan himself, because moreover though he’s considered a main character, it felt for illustration he was reduced to a broadside character.

I consciousness for illustration this is besides a problem that came pinch nan summation of caller characters, because everything became truthful flooded aft a while it was difficult to fresh everyone’s communicative in. It’s a shame to spot his clip extremity successful specified an unsatisfying measurement – astatine slightest to me. I suppose I tin study to woody pinch it, though.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Improved: The Ending

That ending was crazy.

Truly, most of my questions that I had for Season 3 came from those past 10 minutes that we saw successful Season 2. I retrieve that during nan Shadow and Bone Season 1 ending, I was excited for nan 2nd play but wasn’t biting my nails, hoping that it would travel quicker. With Season 2, it’s nan complete opposite.

Not only does that ending group up nan 3rd season, but also a spinoff pinch Six of Crows. Besides that, it’s already 1 of nan scariest moments of nan franchise truthful far, and teases of acheronian turns to come. It earnestly captured my attraction – and now, I’m eagerly awaiting Season 3, if that happens.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone did amended upon its predecessor, but I still deliberation location could beryllium changes adjacent play that mightiness make it moreover better. We’ll conscionable person to hold and see.