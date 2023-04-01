Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets one of the strangest one-handed rebounds you'll ever see

5 hours ago
How galore item rebounds tin you remember? It's a uncommon occurrence, particularly without a putback dunk to follow. Rebounds are seldom glamorous for illustration dunks aliases imaginative for illustration passes. They're conscionable nan consequence of a subordinate being successful nan correct position astatine nan correct clip and executing a basal skill. Well, that's nan lawsuit astir of nan time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sewage a spot much innovative successful Friday's crippled against nan Indiana Pacers.

The series began pinch Gilgeous-Alexander doing what he does best: scoring connected a contested layup. In nan process, he mislaid his correct shoe. However, nan crippled was still successful progress, truthful he didn't person clip to put it backmost on. So Gilgeous-Alexander did what immoderate hopeless subordinate would've done: he grabbed nan footwear pinch his correct manus and ran backmost connected defense. By nan clip he made it backmost up nan court, Indiana defender Jordan Nwora had hoisted up a 3-pointer. It clanked disconnected nan rim and correct into nan unfastened near manus of Gilgeous-Alexander, who was still holding his footwear pinch his correct hand. 

After nan rebound, Gilgeous-Alexander passed nan shot up to teammate Lu Dort. Eventually nan shot recovered its measurement to Isaiah Joe, who sewage fouled connected nan possession. The Thunder yet walked distant pinch a point.

It's a instruction successful effort. Gilgeous-Alexander could person fixed nan Pacers an easy 4 on 5 while he put his footwear backmost on. Instead, he tried to play on. The consequence was a rebound that would person gone nan different measurement without his presence, and an other constituent successful a adjacent crippled for his Thunder.

