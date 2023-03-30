Shaikin: How much will the Dodgers lose if Julio Urías leaves? Scott Boras weighs in

Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw were successful nan house. Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser were connected nan mound, throwing ceremonial first pitches.

That royal quartet accounted for 20 Opening Day starts, for nan franchise pinch nan proudest pitching contented successful each nan awesome leagues.

Then Thursday’s crippled started, and Julio Urías made his first Opening Day start. One and done?

Urías is nan heir to nan Valenzuela legacy, nan torch bearer for a instrumentality guidelines that is mostly Latino, successful a metropolis that is mostly Latino.

“The closest point to Fernando is Julio Urías,” said Jaime Jarrín, nan Dodgers’ precocious retired Hall of Fame broadcaster. “No mobility astir it.”

Urías is eligible for free agency aft nan season, conscionable for illustration Shohei Ohtani. And, while Ohtani could time off nan Angels and politely opportunity he preferred to play for a perennial contender, nan Dodgers are a perennial contender.

What if Urías near nan Dodgers?

“The guidance of nan organization would beryllium negative, really, because they emotion him,” Jarrín said. “It would beryllium bad if he leaves nan Dodgers.”

Bad for who?

“For nan team,” Jarrín said. “For nan community. For him, no, because moreover though I americium judge he loves nan Dodgers, business is business.

“And, you know, Scott Boras is his agent.”

Boras, who was astatine Dodger Stadium Thursday, mostly prefers his clients fto nan marketplace find their value. He will nary uncertainty conjure up immoderate colorful metaphors to usage successful trading Urías, but nan numbers speak for themselves.

Urías led nan National League successful earned-run mean past year. He won 20 games nan twelvemonth before. He will deed free agency astatine 27.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers during nan 2nd inning Thursday against nan Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“This feline has an astonishing profession up of him,” Boras said. “He’s already had a very bully career.”

When nan San Diego Padres extended Manny Machado’s contract, Urías became nan shiniest prize successful free agency not named Ohtani.

Aaron Nola is eligible for free agency, but he is 3 years older and he opens this play having thrown doubly arsenic galore innings arsenic Urías.

The remainder of nan free-agent pitching people includes nan likes of Lucas Giolito, Sonny Gray and Blake Snell. It’s a adjacent jump from location to Urías.

If nan Dodgers do not motion Ohtani for $500 million, aliases much — aliases moreover if they do — do they motion Urías for $200 million, aliases more?

“In nan free supplier world, nan Dodgers person not been arsenic fierce arsenic different teams pinch nan players I person represented,” Boras said, citing Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg arsenic examples.

And, of course, nan Dodgers did not make nan precocious bid to clasp Corey Seager aliases Max Scherzer.

“They seemed to person fresh replacements astatine shortstop and pinch their pitching unit erstwhile they made those decisions,” Boras said. “When a squad looks astatine this and says they’ve sewage qualified replacements, it’s not different for a squad not to beryllium that assertive successful nan free supplier market.”

The Dodgers win. They spot their subordinate development. They do not postulation successful sentiment.

There is nary specified point arsenic a “must sign” subordinate here. There is simply a “would emotion to sign” category, and that is wherever Dodgers president of shot operations Andrew Friedman puts Urías.

“Julio has been a large portion of our past success, and we look guardant to him being a large portion of what we execute this twelvemonth arsenic well,” Friedman said Thursday. “Obviously, we are each focused connected 2023 correct now, but our dream is that Julio is wearing Dodger bluish for galore years to come.”

The mariachi euphony earlier nan crippled group a tone. With each starting pitcher, Dodgers head Dave Roberts said, location is simply a tone.

“When Clayton pitches, there’s an anticipation, there’s a small spot of ‘on eggshells,’ there’s an intensity,” Roberts said. “When Julio is pitching, location is that other ramp up of excitement, joy, fire.”

There was joyousness successful nan ballpark connected Thursday. During his first Opening Day start, Urías gave up 2 runs successful six innings, earning nan triumph successful nan Dodgers’ 8-2 rout of nan Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s an unforgettable experience,” Urías said aft nan game, “something for illustration that pinch a squad for illustration this, nan history that nan squad has, and each nan group that person done this before. It was conscionable thing that was really typical to me, and evidently being capable to nonstop nan fans location pinch nan triumph is simply a blessing.”

The signature representation of Urías’ profession is throwing nan last onslaught of nan Dodgers’ World Series title successful 2020, nan team’s first title successful 32 years.

Yet he is truthful young that he could play agelong capable location other that he could beryllium champion remembered arsenic a prima for different team.

The Dodgers person a Mexican prima to telephone their own, and Latino fans person a prima they tin clasp arsenic their own, astatine slightest for 1 much season. Nothing successful life is guaranteed, including Urías starting different opener for nan Dodgers.