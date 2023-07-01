Shang-Chi Sequel Keeps Getting Pushed Back By Avengers Movies, Says Star Simu Liu

Lots of group are joining Threads, and that includes Shang-Chi prima and erstwhile banal photograph model Simu Liu, who posted connected his relationship requesting that fans inquire him anything. As you would expect, personification asked astir nan adjacent Shang-Chi movie, and Liu offered up what he knows in response.

"[I] was told it would travel Avengers," Liu wrote. "But that keeps pushing backmost owed to circumstances beyond my control. Hope to person much actual news to stock soon."

Liu didn't elaborate connected those circumstances--lest he tally afoul of Marvel Studios' spoiler police--but location are a fewer things to consider. Most recently, Marvel Studios pushed some of nan upcoming Avengers movies, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, back a year. Kang Dynasty is group for May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars for May 7, 2027.

Equally important, though is nan truth that Avengers: Kang Dynasty is to beryllium directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, nan head of Shang-Chi and nan Legend of nan Ten Rings. Cretton is presently attached to nan Shang-Chi sequel arsenic some writer and director. So either he won't beryllium tackling nan Shang-Chi sequel until aft Kang Dynasty, aliases Marvel is shuffling astir who is directing what and when. There's besides nan matter of nan ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which is already affecting activity connected Marvel projects for illustration nan Thunderbolts movie and Daredevil TV show. Writing connected immoderate Marvel projects will beryllium paused until nan onslaught ends, which may not beryllium anytime soon.

Right now, we don't cognize erstwhile Shang-Chi will adjacent look successful nan MCU, though Liu hinted that fans "might spot thing sooner than you think." Shang-Chi 2 does not presently person a merchandise date.