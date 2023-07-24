‘Shark Tank’ Reality Show Star Daymond John Gets Restraining Order Against Contestants

“Shark Tank” prima panelist Daymond John was granted a imperishable restraining bid connected Friday against 3 erstwhile contestants. They were posting connected societal media astir their alleged “nightmare” acquisition pinch him, tribunal papers claim.

Former NFL protect extremity Al “Bubba” Baker, his woman Sabrina, and girl Brittani were ordered by a New Jersey national tribunal to extremity speaking publically astir their acquisition pinch John. They appeared connected nan show successful 2014.

The Bakers were besides ordered to clear “disparaging” societal media posts astir John and their business relationship.

Court filings authorities Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, nan Bakers’ company, are accusing John of trying to return power of their entity.

“All nan Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, aliases some and surely could effect DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote successful his ruling, referring to nan DF Ventures entity John group up to do business pinch nan family.

“These posts intelligibly caused reputational harm that John will now person to woody pinch and counter.”

Earlier, nan Bakers complained to the LA Times that John and his associates had misled them, tried to return their business, and deprived them of profits successful nan show’s aftermath.

The Bakers accepted an on-air connection from John for a $300,000 finance for 30% of their boneless ribs company.

They claimed nan connection was later revised off-air to $100,000 for a greater 35% stake.

John issued a connection aft nan TRO ruling.

“Today’s determination against nan Bakers, their company, and their mendacious statements is simply a infinitesimal of vindication,” John said successful a statement.

“The existent facts, nan record, and nan national Judge’s sentiment person confirmed that I did not — and could not person — committed immoderate wrongdoing. I person ever upheld transparency and honesty passim my travel arsenic an entrepreneur.

“I americium grateful for nan support that I’ve received during this clip and will proceed defending my estimation pinch nan aforesaid passion I bring to empowering chap entrepreneurs.”