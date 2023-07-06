Shaved Fennel Salad

1 week ago
I person a mates regrets related to Super Natural Every Day. Nothing excessively major, but 1 is related to photography. I'll commencement by saying it's not ever feasible to person a photograph pinch each look successful a cookbook. This is particularly nan lawsuit if you want different types of photos successful your book, for illustration I did. Here's nan problem - recipes pinch photos get *all* nan love. No photo, nan look runs nan consequence of getting glazed over. And successful this case, 1 of my very favourite recipes from nan book, this elemental shaved fennel salad, doesn't person a photo. So, here's my effort to remedy that.
shaved fennel crockery successful a crockery bowl
I deliberation I made this crockery a twelve times aliases much during nan clip I was moving connected nan book. And anterior to that, I had it a number of times astatine my friend Malinda's house, which is wherever I initially fell for it. It is simply a compelling operation of a short database of ingredients that don't sound peculiarly breathtaking connected nan page, but travel together into thing much than nan sum of their parts. Shaved fennel, bladed zucchini coins, arugula, dill, nuts, and feta are tossed pinch caller citrus juice, oliva oil, and salt. That's it, really. Dead simple.

close-up photograph of arugula
 I usage this mandoline to make feathery whispers of fennel, but if a weapon is what you've got, that'll activity too. If you usage a mandoline conscionable beryllium other careful. Like galore cooks, my worst room incident progressive a mandoline. 
close up photograph of fennel that has been shaved connected a mandoline
The type successful my book calls for conifer nuts, but I had sliced almonds connected manus today, truthful that's what I utilized instead. Either way. Helene changeable a beautiful version of it connected her tract arsenic well. Give it a spell nan adjacent clip you're looking for crockery inspiration!
shaved fennel crockery successful a crockery bowl

Shaved Fennel Salad

If you're utilizing a weapon to prep here, do your champion to portion things very, very thinly - not rather spot done thin, but close.

  • 1 medium-large zucchini, sliced into insubstantial bladed coins
  • 2 small fennel bulbs, trimmed and shaved paper-thin
  • 2/3 cup / .5oz/ 15g loosely chopped caller dill
  • 1/3 cup / 80ml caller citrus juice, positive much if needed
  • 1/3 cup / 80ml other virgin oliva oil, positive much if needed
  • fine atom oversea salt
  • 4 or 5 generous handfuls arugula
  • Honey, if needed
  • 1/2 cup / 2 oz/ 60g conifer nuts, toasted (I utilized almonds)
  • 1/3 cup / 2 oz / 60g / feta cheese, crumbled

  1. Combine nan zucchini, fennel and dill successful a vessel and flip pinch nan citrus juice, oliva lipid and 1/4 spoon salt. Set speech and marinate for 20 minutes, aliases up to an hour.

  2. When you are fresh to service nan salad, put nan arugula successful a ample bowl. Scoop each of nan zucchini and fennel onto nan arugula, and move astir of nan citrus juice dressing connected apical of that. Toss mildly but thoroughly. Taste and set pinch much of nan dressing, oliva oil, citrus juice, aliases brackish if needed. If nan lemons were peculiarly tart, you whitethorn request to antagonistic nan pucker-factor by adding a mini drizzle of chromatic into nan crockery astatine this point.

  3. Let your sensation buds guideline you. Serve topped pinch conifer nuts and feta.

