Shazam 2 Hitting Digital Platforms, Even Though It's Still In Theaters

Three weeks aft its mid-March theatrical release, Shazam! Fury of nan Gods is group to deed integer platforms connected April 7. This comes aft nan sequel to 2019's Shazam had a disappointing container agency performance, truthful acold reportedly bringing successful astir $120 cardinal worldwide--or hardly breaking even, per Box Office Mojo data.

The caller movie sees Asher Angel's Billy Batson toggle shape into Zachary Levi's superhero change ego, Shazam, to return connected nan daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler. The integer merchandise will see some rental and acquisition options, pinch a rental costing $20 for a 48-hour viewing model and a acquisition costing $25 for premium integer ownership. The beingness transcript merchandise day is expected to beryllium connected May 23.

According to Comicbook.com, typical features connected nan integer and Blu-ray versions of nan movie see an audio commentary from head David F. Sandberg, deleted scenes, segment breakdowns, and featurettes connected nan film's biggest sequences. Some of nan featurettes see "The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out," "The Mythology of Shazam!" and "The Zac Effect." The second will apt beryllium of liking to fans of nan franchise, arsenic it promises to delve deeper into Levi's domiciled arsenic nan titular character.

While nan unreserved to integer mightiness look for illustration an acceptance of conclusion for nan film, viewers tin still drawback Shazam! Fury of nan Gods successful theaters nationwide. Levi has spoken openly and moreover theorized connected nan movie's underwhelming capacity astatine nan container office, while head David Sandberg has publically announced he's done making superhero movies for nan clip being.