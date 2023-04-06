Sheff Utd beat Wigan to boost promotion bid

Last updated connected 52 minutes ago52 minutes ago.From nan conception Championship

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United moved 8 points clear of third-placed Luton pinch a triumph complete nan Championship's bottommost broadside Wigan Athletic.

The location broadside took an early lead erstwhile James McAtee showed speedy feet to break distant down nan near and nonstop successful a debased centre for Iliman Ndiaye to pat successful astatine nan backmost post.

Billy Sharp drew an fantabulous prevention from Ben Amos and Ndiaye was denied a 2nd by a goalline clearance from James McClean arsenic nan Blades threatened to rustle nan Latics distant earlier nan break.

Wigan improved aft nan break and Thelo Aasgaard's header drew a smart extremity from Wes Foderingham, but they could not find an equaliser and are 8 points adrift of information pinch six games to play.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough big runaway convention leaders Burnley later connected Friday, wherever a triumph for nan Clarets, who invited United connected Monday, would spot them promoted backmost to nan Premier League.

The FA Cup semi-finalists made nan cleanable commencement erstwhile Ndiaye scored his 13th of nan season, and only a superb prevention from Amos stopped Sharp from making it 2-0 wrong 15 minutes.

Sharp, who is looking for his 250th profession convention goal, drew different bully prevention from nan keeper pinch a header aft nan interval.

Wigan competed gamely passim but Aasgaard's header was their only effort connected target and they are now staring relegation successful nan look nether leader Shaun Maloney.

They big mid-table Swansea connected Monday successful a crippled they surely must triumph if they are to debar an contiguous return to nan 3rd tier.