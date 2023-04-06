Sheff Utd beat Wigan to boost promotion bid

Last updated connected 52 minutes ago.From nan conception Championship
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United moved 8 points clear of third-placed Luton pinch a triumph complete nan Championship's bottommost broadside Wigan Athletic.
The location broadside took an early lead erstwhile James McAtee showed speedy feet to break distant down nan near and nonstop successful a debased centre for Iliman Ndiaye to pat successful astatine nan backmost post.
Billy Sharp drew an fantabulous prevention from Ben Amos and Ndiaye was denied a 2nd by a goalline clearance from James McClean arsenic nan Blades threatened to rustle nan Latics distant earlier nan break.
Wigan improved aft nan break and Thelo Aasgaard's header drew a smart extremity from Wes Foderingham, but they could not find an equaliser and are 8 points adrift of information pinch six games to play.
Fourth-placed Middlesbrough big runaway convention leaders Burnley later connected Friday, wherever a triumph for nan Clarets, who invited United connected Monday, would spot them promoted backmost to nan Premier League.
The FA Cup semi-finalists made nan cleanable commencement erstwhile Ndiaye scored his 13th of nan season, and only a superb prevention from Amos stopped Sharp from making it 2-0 wrong 15 minutes.
Sharp, who is looking for his 250th profession convention goal, drew different bully prevention from nan keeper pinch a header aft nan interval.
Wigan competed gamely passim but Aasgaard's header was their only effort connected target and they are now staring relegation successful nan look nether leader Shaun Maloney.
They big mid-table Swansea connected Monday successful a crippled they surely must triumph if they are to debar an contiguous return to nan 3rd tier.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 15AhmedhodzicBooked astatine 90mins
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 22DoyleSubstituted forFleckat 78'minutesBooked astatine 86mins
- 2Baldock
- 29Ndiaye
- 28McAteeSubstituted forNorwoodat 66'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 16Norwood
- 26Clark
- 32Osula
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Amos
- 32Hughes
- 5Whatmough
- 24RekikSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 27DarikwaSubstituted forKeaneat 71'minutes
- 8Power
- 22TiéhiBooked astatine 39minsSubstituted forNaylorat 59'minutes
- 11McClean
- 19Lang
- 30AasgaardSubstituted forNyambeat 87'minutes
- 23FletcherSubstituted forMagennisat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Nyambe
- 4Naylor
- 10Keane
- 21Bennett
- 28Magennis
- 29Caulker
Referee:Andy Davies
Attendance:29,026
Live Text
Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) is shown nan yellowish paper for a bad foul.
Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).
Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) near footed changeable from extracurricular nan container is blocked.
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Nyambe replaces Thelo Aasgaard.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown nan yellowish paper for a bad foul.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) correct footed changeable from nan near broadside of nan container is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) correct footed changeable from extracurricular nan container is conscionable a spot excessively high. Assisted by John Fleck pursuing a corner.
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) correct footed changeable from nan correct broadside of nan container misses to nan near pursuing a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free footwear successful nan attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McClean.
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) near footed changeable from nan correct broadside of nan container is blocked. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Hand shot by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Tommy Doyle.