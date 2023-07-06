Shiba Memu price prediction as presale rakes in over $215k

Key takeaways

Shiba Memu has generated much than $200k successful its presale stage.

The squad increases SHMU’s value daily, pinch nan presale arena group to past for 8 weeks.

Bitcoin has maintained its worth astir nan $30k level for nan past 2 weeks. In summation to Bitcoin, different starring cryptocurrencies person performed good during that period.

The affirmative capacity saw nan full cryptocurrency marketplace headdress scope nan $1.2 trillion people for nan first clip this year.

Shiba Memu is presently successful its presale shape and has raised much than $200k truthful far. The improvement squad increases nan token value daily, and it could rally higher erstwhile nan token gets listed connected cryptocurrency exchanges.

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu is simply a cryptocurrency token combining AI and blockchain exertion to create an unstoppable, wholly self-sufficient trading powerhouse.

The squad claims that Shiba Memu tin do nan activity of 100 trading agencies. Unlike trading agencies, Shiba Memu is ever active. It is moving each nan time, uncovering nan champion activity going connected successful imaginative advertising, eating it up and spitting it backmost out, but better.

The meme coin manufacture has knowledgeable monolithic maturation complete nan past 3 years. In 2020, meme coins were practically chartless successful nan crypto ecosystem but grew to a marketplace headdress of complete $20 cardinal successful 2022.

Shiba Memu seeks to beryllium a starring meme coin and intends to execute this, acknowledgment to its utility. According to their whitepaper, Shiba Memu has self-sufficient trading capabilities powered by AI technology, making it a unsocial and charismatic investment.

The squad pointed retired that Shiba Memu will create its ain trading strategies, constitute its ain PR, and beforehand itself successful applicable forums and societal networks.

Shiba Memu combines nan powers of AI and blockchain technology, making it different from nan plethora of meme coins presently disposable successful nan cryptocurrency market.

At nan moment, Shiba Memu operates connected Ethereum and BNB Chain, nan 2 starring DeFi blockchains successful nan cryptocurrency space.

Shiba Memu’s presale tops $215k

Shiba Memu is already gaining traction successful nan cryptocurrency space. The project’s presale is already on, and nan squad has raised $215,000 truthful far. Shiba Memu will usage nan proceeds from nan presale to create immoderate of its products.

According to nan team, astir of nan costs would beryllium utilized to create Shiba Memu’s AI technology. In its whitepaper, nan squad explained that Shiba Memu’s AI exertion lets it prosecute pinch users directly. There will beryllium a robotastic dashboard to interact pinch nan AI, supply feedback, make suggestions, and inquire questions.

Shiba Memu value prediction

At nan moment, it is intolerable to accurately foretell Shiba Memu’s value since nan meme token is still successful its presale stage. At nan moment, 1 SHMU = 0.011575 USDT.

However, nan improvement squad revealed that a awesome quality betwixt this task and others is that Shiba Memu’s value increases each time astatine 6 p.m. GMT.

SHMU is group to waste and acquisition astatine 0.011800 USDT tomorrow. The magnitude it increases varies, but it will complete double successful value throughout, pinch nan presale starting astatine $0.011125 and ending astatine $0.0244. Users tin acquisition nan SHMU token utilizing Ethereum, USDT, BNB and BUSD

Should you put successful Shiba Memu today?

The determination to put successful a token depends connected nan investor. However, Shiba Memu could beryllium an absorbing cryptocurrency project.

Combining AI and blockchain exertion to easiness trading strategies for companies and organisations, Shiba Memu is 1 of nan meme tokens pinch fantabulous usage cases.

SHMU, nan autochthonal token of nan Shiba Memu ecosystem, could grounds monolithic gains successful nan mean to agelong word if nan squad delivers connected its products.

Furthermore, Shiba Memu could use from a marketplace rally. The crypto marketplace has been bullish since nan commencement of nan year, pinch nan prices of astir coins and tokens up by much than 40% during that period.

If nan fundamentals of nan marketplace proceed to improve, SHMU could grounds fantabulous maturation erstwhile it starts trading connected cryptocurrency exchanges.