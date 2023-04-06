'Shocking and undemocratic:' Biden blasts Tennessee House for expelling member who joined gun rally

The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to expel a Democrat personnel of nan authorities legislature a week aft he joined 2 different Democrats successful a protestation against weapon laws connected nan House floor.

The ballot to expel Justin Jones was carried 72-25. Expulsion from nan Tennessee House requires a two-thirds majority.

Joe Biden called nan ballot 'shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent'.

He tweeted: 'Three kids and 3 officials gunned down successful yet different wide shooting.

'And what are GOP officials focused on?

'Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of serene protesters calling for action.

'It's shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.'

Justin Jones is seen speaking to reporters soon aft nan ballot to expel him from nan House of Representatives successful Tennessee, arsenic a reward for his information successful a March 30 protest

Jones said aft nan ballot that it showed Tennessee was 'on a way toward authoritarianism', and his lawyers were analyzing whether nan expulsion ballot was legal.

'This should sound nan siren crossed nan nation, that we are entering immoderate very vulnerable territory,' he said.

He said that nan 3 'are successful this together', and he was heading to nan nationalist assemblage to support nan different 2 arsenic he is nary longer allowed to participate nan House floor.

Jones said: 'We are multiracial, intergenerational - we correspond Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville. We guidelines united.

'Because this is not nan end.

'But if we don't act, we suffer our democracy. Today was a awesome that we person mislaid populist successful Tennessee and we are connected a way toward authoritarianism, to beryllium rather honest.'

He said he was not judge if he would tally for agency again, but would 'stand pinch nan people', and added: 'We were saying, let's walk an battle weapons ban. And they assaulted democracy.'

He said expelling him from nan House was 'unconstitutional', and said he is consulting his ineligible advisers for nan adjacent steps.

The different 2 who joined Jones successful his protestation - Representatives Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson - await nan determination connected their positions.

Justin Jones (pictured), a Democrat representing Nashville successful nan Tennessee House, was expelled connected Thursday - a week aft he joined 2 different Democrats successful a protestation complete weapon laws connected nan House floor

The House was shown video of nan demonstration, pinch nan 3 Democrats joined by protestors.

They utilized a bullhorn to lead supporters successful nan nationalist assemblage successful chants for weapon betterment past week, and arsenic a result were accused of 'disorderly behavior' successful nan Tennessee House of Representatives.

The 3 Democrats raised their fists successful nan aerial arsenic video of nan 'disruption' played, during nan ballot to expel them. Cheers and applause were besides heard arsenic nan video played.

All 3 progressive representatives were seen speaking pinch 1 different arsenic nan short clip ended.

Tennessee State Troopers blocked nan stairwell starring to nan legislative chambers connected Thursday

Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones nexus arms arsenic they locomotion successful nan State House

Heavy information was coming astatine the House of Representatives successful Tennessee arsenic nan ballot was held connected a solution revenge by Republican leadership to expel nan 3 Democrats.

Now only 2 Democratic lawmakers successful Tennessee await nan uncommon expulsion ballot for participating successful gun control protests aft nan deadly Nashville schoolhouse shooting.

Tennessee Republicans accused nan protestors and nan Democratic House members of disruption erstwhile they interrupted House proceedings March 30.

The trio joined hundreds of protestors who marched to nan State Capitol past week calling for stricter weapon laws.

Six people, including 3 nine-year-old children, were killed erstwhile Nashville shooter Audrey Hale opened occurrence astatine The Covenant School connected March 27.

Protestors and Democrats accused of 'disorderly behavior' successful nan Tennessee House of Representatives salute pinch their fists successful nan aerial arsenic video of 'disruption' is played during ballot to expel nan 3 members

Footage from nan House level showed protestors, Democratic members - Reps. Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson - each saluting successful support of their behaviour erstwhile they utilized a bullhorn to lead supporters successful nan nationalist assemblage successful chants for weapon betterment past week

Heavy information was coming astatine nan House of Representatives successful Tennessee arsenic they hole to ballot connected a solution revenge by Republican activity to expel 3 Democratic leaders for 'disorderly behavior'

Protesters gathered calling for nan prohibition of 'assault weapons' arsenic nan House of Reps. prepared to vote

The 3 Democrats - who correspond astir 20,000 constituents - utilized a bullhorn to lead supporters successful nan nationalist assemblage successful chants for weapon reform.

It illustrated nan upheaval successful Nashville aft a shooter killed 3 children and 3 members of unit past week, triggering wide protests.

Jones and Johnson were stripped of their committee assignments successful nan aftermath by Republican leadership. Pearson, however, did not service connected a committee.

Expulsion votes are uncommon and successful Tennessee.

The House of Representatives has only voted to expel a personnel doubly since nan Civil War.

One ballot was to expel a sitting lawmaker who was convicted of soliciting a bribe, and different for a mostly whip who was facing allegations of intersexual misconduct.

The solution to expel nan lawmakers says that they brought: 'disorder and dishonor to nan House of Representatives done their individual and corporate actions.'

Tennessee State Troopers guidelines defender astatine nan extracurricular nan House enclosure

Rep. Justin Jones speaks astatine nan statehouse, arsenic Republicans who power nan Tennessee House of Representatives hole to ballot connected whether to expel him and 2 others

Rep. Justin Pearson gestures while entering nan statehouse connected Thursday

Rep. Justin Jones (center) Rep. Justin Pearson (back left) and Rep. Gloria Johnson (right) huddle connected nan level of nan House chamber

A demonstrator holds a placard while protesters stitchery up of nan Republican ballot to expel 3 Democratic members

Two-thirds of nan House must ballot successful favour of nan expulsion successful bid for it to pass.

Hundreds of group invaded nan Capitol past week demanding that nan Republican-led Statehouse walk weapon power measures successful nan aftermath of nan Nashville massacre of six group astatine nan hands of gunman Hale, 28.

Three adults - Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Michael Hill, 61 - were killed, on pinch 3 nine-year-old students: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

House activity later described it arsenic an 'insurrection,' aping connection utilized astir nan onslaught connected nan U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters successful January 2021.

On Monday, 3 Republicans revenge resolutions that nan 3 Democrats beryllium expelled and they successfully asked for an expedited process pinch a ballot Thursday.

The resolutions declare nan 3 'did knowingly and intentionally bring upset and dishonor to nan House of Representatives,' according to nan Tennesseean newspaper.

The consequence was caller chaos connected Monday erstwhile nan first resolution, targeting Pearson, was introduced.

Protesters shouted from nan galleries and Pearson raised his fist successful salute, while different Democrats raised their hands to object.

Members of nan nationalist chanted: 'Fascists! Fascists!' and wagged their fingers and fists astatine members.

Instead of taking a vote, nan speaker called for authorities troopers to clear nan House galleries.

On Monday, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson utilized a bullhorn to lead supporters successful nan nationalist assemblage successful chants for weapon betterment arsenic they look expulsion

Johnson pinch protesters wrong nan authorities Capitol building past week demanding weapon reform

Protestors past week arsenic they gathered astatine nan Tennessee State Capitol Building to request action from lawmakers connected weapon power aft The Covenant School shooting

Johnson later said she would see a suit if expelled, saying their protestation was constitutionally protected.

'We're going to push back, and we're going to conflict this because it's unprecedented and utterly ridiculous,' she told nan Tennessean.

She accused Republicans of double standards.

'We had a kid molester connected nan level for years, they helped him get reelected and did thing to expel him,' she added.

'We've had members pee successful each other's chairs and thing happened. But talk connected nan level without permission, and you'll get expelled.'

House Speaker Cameron Sexton besides announced that nan 3 lawmakers had been stripped of their committee assignments and said much punishments could beryllium connected nan way.

A fewer hours later, House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison referred to Jones arsenic nan 'former representative' during nan evening session.

House Democrats said they stood down nan three.

Lawmakers leaving connected Monday evening aft protests successful nan chamber

'The Democratic Caucus has unanimously, formally voted to reason nan baseless resolutions for expulsion and will zealously reason them should they travel up for a ballot connected nan House floor,' they said successful a statement.

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators besides protested nan resolutions.

'This governmental retribution is unconstitutional and, successful this moment, morally bankrupt,' it said.

'The group who elected america are calling for meaningful action to extremity weapon unit and nan group person a correct to beryllium heard done their duly elected representatives.'

U.S. president Joe Biden called for a prohibition connected battle weapons while Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, projected $155m to spot an equipped information defender astatine each nationalist schoolhouse successful Tennessee and to boost information beingness astatine some nationalist and backstage schools.