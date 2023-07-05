Shocking video shows LA officers slamming woman to the ground and pepper spraying her in the FACE

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

Shocking footage of a female being thrown to nan crushed and capsicum sprayed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies extracurricular of a market shop past period has surfaced.

The incident took spot connected June 24 extracurricular of a WinCo shop successful Lancaster, astir 73 miles northbound of Los Angeles.

A man and a woman, whose names and ages person not been released, were being apprehended extracurricular nan shop complete accusations of shoplifting.

The female was signaling nan brushwood connected her telephone arsenic nan man began to speak to nan officers.

He asks: 'Why americium I nether apprehension ... for what?' and nan serviceman responds by saying that he's 'not nether arrest' and conscionable being detained.

The man appears to turn irritated and responds by asking why he's being detained and is told to 'calm down' by a different deputy.

The responding officers tin beryllium seen handcuffing him earlier stepping to nan female connected her telephone signaling nan ordeal.

As nan officers effort to drawback her arm, she pushes them distant and yells: 'No, you can't touch me!'

The deputies past show her to extremity arsenic 1 grabs her and throws her to nan ground.

'Get down connected nan ground!' nan lawman yells.

The female responds by informing them that her signaling is 'already connected YouTube live!'

'Stop it aliases I'll punch you successful nan face,' nan lawman says.

'You punch me, you're going to get sued,' she slaps back.

The lawman past capsicum sprays nan female arsenic nan confrontation continues, while nan female besides claims that she 'can't breathe' and that nan lawman was putting his knee connected her neck.

Cell telephone video showed personification saying that nan female has crab and asked them not to 'slam her down for illustration that.'

The sheriff's section said successful a connection that nan deputies progressive person been reassigned and are waiting further administrative review.

'While nan Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff [Robert] Luna has made it clear that he expects Department unit to dainty each members of nan nationalist pinch dignity and respect, and that unit who do not uphold our training standards will beryllium held accountable.

The deputies person already hired an attorney, Tom Yu, who says that nan communicative that this is simply a lawsuit of constabulary brutality is false.

Sheriff Robert Luna issued a connection saying a afloat investigation is underway and nan deputies person been reassigned

'There's a communicative of saying, 'The deputies struck her down because she was recording,'' Yu told ABC7. 'She's not an guiltless bystander. She's involved. She's detained successful this robbery investigation.'

Yu claims that if she had done what she was told, unit would not person been used.

There will beryllium a protestation held calling for accountability for nan deputies progressive connected Wednesday extracurricular that aforesaid store, according to KTLA.