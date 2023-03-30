Shohei Ohtani's 10Ks, ace pitching spoiled in Angels' opening day loss to Athletics

OAKLAND —

Logan O’ Hoppe vanished batting practice, greeted his parents, past made his measurement past nan hordes of reporters successful beforehand of nan dugout. Asked what nan young catcher, making his first opening nighttime appearance, expected his starting pitcher to do, O’Hoppe’s eyes lit up and he grinned.

“Do Shohei Ohtani things.”

Ohtani sounded 3 innings of no-hit shot against nan Athletics earlier he sewage tagged by backmost to backmost hits successful nan 4th inning.

Needing 2 outs to get retired of nan jam, Ohtani struck retired nan adjacent 2 batters — Jesús Aguilar and Ramon Laureano, connected a 100.7-mph fastball. Ohtani yelled arsenic he walked backmost to nan dugout.

Mike Trout said Ohtani’s pitches successful nan 4th inning “went from ascendant to unhittable.”

Ohtani struck retired 10 complete six innings astatine Oakland Coliseum, giving up conscionable nan 2 hits and stepping three. Not that immoderate of it mattered successful nan end. Ohtani exited his commencement pinch nan Angels up by a run. In nan eighth inning, nan A’s Tony Kemp deed an RBI double to necktie nan people and nan A’s went connected to triumph 2-1.

“We sewage a batch of guys connected base, sewage a fewer guys successful scoring position, but we conscionable lacked that 1 large hit,” Ohtani said done expert Ippei Mizuhara aft nan game. “Obviously we want to people more.”

Thursday was opening night, and for Ohtani and the Angels, nan commencement of a play wherever they’ll effort to extremity end their eight-plus twelvemonth playoff drought. The ceremonial bunting hung successful nan Coliseum, nan “2023 OPENING DAY” MLB logo painted connected nan field, nan fireworks were launched into nan sky.

And nan announced crowd of 26,805 fans — nan ones supporting nan Athletics, nan ones cheering for nan Angels and nan ones who showed up wearing A’s shirts underneath Ohtani jerseys — shivered successful nan debased temperatures, witnessing each of Ohtani, and sticking astir for nan A’s precocious comeback, a surge that started successful nan eighth inning.

The A’s rally started pinch Angels reliever Aaron Loup connected nan mound.

Consecutive hits from Esteury Ruiz and Kemp sewage nan A’s their first run. Loup struck retired nan adjacent batter earlier being replaced by Ryan Tepera, who was greeted pinch a azygous by Aledmys Díaz to thrust successful Kemp.

“Probably nan astir embarrassing outing of my career,” Loup said. “I was retired location pitching frightened ... but it is what it is.”

Before nan crippled sewage distant from nan Angels late, Ohtani’s commencement needed a fewer batters to find his dominance. Kemp was nan first batter walked by Ohtani.

“I deliberation he would person been moreover much unhittable if we had nan transportation com nan first inning,” O’Hoppe said. Ohtani said he felt retired of hit pitching during that first batter.

Oakland Athletics’ Tony Kemp watches his RBI double successful beforehand of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe during nan eighth inning of an opening time crippled successful Oakland connected Thursday. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

But Ohtani, pinch nan thief of nan position players down him, ne'er fto it unravel. Brandon Drury expertly fielded a grounder deed down nan first-base statement by Conner Capel, securing nan forceout connected Kemp astatine second.

Capel reached connected a fielder’s choice. Ohtani retired nan past 2 batters of nan inning connected a strikeout and flyout.

Another 1 of those cardinal moments came successful nan bottommost of nan 5th inning. Jace Peterson deed a heavy statement thrust to correct field. Hunter Renfroe tracked it nan full measurement and, contempt nan drawback looking improbable, he made one.

Renfroe caught Peterson’s changeable connected nan fly, down his back, not moreover afloat looking astatine nan ball. Renfroe said he did not spot nan shot erstwhile he caught it and that nan shot conscionable recovered his glove.

“There were a batch of expletives [going done my head] I’m sure,” Renfroe recalled. “It looks for illustration I’m retired location successful nan circus. But I caught it, helped Shohei out.”

Even Ohtani appeared stunned arsenic he raised his arms successful nan air, past connected apical of his head. “I thought it was a deed 100%,” Ohtani said.

It besides took nan Angels’ discourtesy 3 innings earlier it produced a hit, fto unsocial a run. Gio Urshela collapsed done against A’s rookie starter Kyle Muller successful nan 3rd inning.

He besides scored their first tally of nan crippled successful nan fifth, driven successful by O’Hoppe.

“We’re gonna people much runs, I’m not worried astir that,” Angels head Phil Nevin said aft nan game. “Just opening night. Baseball gets weird sometimes.”