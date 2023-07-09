Shot putter Karanveer Singh fails dope test, out of Asian Championships

Karanveer Singh has been near retired of nan Asian Athletics Championships Indian squad. | File Photo| Credits: AFI

Shot putter Karanveer Singh has grounded an out-of-competition dope trial conducted precocious and he will beryllium pulled retired of nan Indian squad for nan Asian Athletics Championships successful Bangkok starting adjacent week.

Karanveer, who trains astatine nan National Institute of Sports (NIS) successful Patiala, was earlier named successful nan 54-member Indian squad for nan July 12-16 continental championships. The Indian squad will time off for Thailand connected Saturday night.

"Yes, that is correct," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI connected Saturday erstwhile asked if Karanveer had grounded a dope test.

The nonstop day of nan dope trial and sanction of nan banned constituent are not known.

Earlier successful nan day, an Indian squad root had said that Karanveer could beryllium near retired of nan broadside leaving for Thailand from New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old Karanveer had won a bronze successful nan Federation Cup successful May pinch a propulsion of 19.05m, while he was 2nd down Asian grounds holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor successful nan National Inter-State Championships successful June pinch an effort of 19.78m. He is presently sixth among Asians successful nan season's apical list.

He has a individual champion of 20.10m, achieved during nan National Open Championships past year.

Toor, nan defending champion, will now beryllium nan lone Indian successful nan men's changeable put arena successful nan Asian Championships.

"He (Toor) has a agleam chance of winning a golden medal," main athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair said.

At nan 2019 version of nan championships successful Doha, Toor had won golden pinch a propulsion of 20.22m. Since past he has gained successful acquisition and presently is nan continent's starring changeable putter (21.77m).

"Training has been connected expected lines. I'm hopeful to amended my capacity successful Bangkok," Toor said.

Besides men's changeable put, javelin throw, agelong jump and triple jump are nan different 3 section events Nair has pinned his hopes for medals.

Javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Manu DP, agelong jumper Murali Sreeshankar and triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will beryllium ones to watch retired for during nan five-day continental championships successful Thailand.

"The mediate and agelong region runners (800m, 1500m and 5000m) excessively person a bully chance of podium successful Bangkok," Nair added.

"Decathlon (Tejaswin Shankar) is besides a beardown constituent this time."

Focus successful nan women's way events will beryllium 100m hurdle, 200m, 800m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.

Andhra Pradesh’s 100m hurdles master Jyothi Yarraji will make her continental debut successful Bangkok. Yarraji has clocked sub-13 seconds successful 100m hurdles a mates of times this play and she is considered a badge contender. She will besides compete successful nan 200m event.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist successful women's javelin throw, Annu Rani will besides look to adhd different continental badge to her kitty. At nan 2019 edition, she had won a silver.

Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (both agelong jump) are nan different athletes successful nan section events who person a bully chance of winning medals successful Bangkok, nan main athletics coach added.

"We are besides hopeful of winning medals successful nan men's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay successful Thailand," Nair said.

In nan 2019 edition, India had won 16 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) to decorativeness 5th successful nan medals tally.