Should You Buy a PS5 or Xbox on Prime Day? - CNET

The Xbox Series X was a tad easier to find erstwhile nan PS5 was successful short supply. And by that I mean it was astatine slightest easier to get without compulsively monitoring banal trackers. However, that doesn't mean it'll beryllium immoderate cheaper for Prime Day.

Like Sony's PS5, nan Xbox Series X mightiness not beryllium discounted connected its ain for Prime Day, but mean bundle discounts are much apt to beryllium available. You whitethorn person to hold until nan vacation shopping play to spot a important discount.

However, if you really want an X, but can't spend to salary nan $500 upfront and person reasonable credit, you person nan action of getting it done Xbox All Access for $35 per month (24 months). The drawback is it includes 2 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making nan full good complete what you'd salary for nan console alone, which includes only 3 months of XGPU. But XGPU really is worthy subscribing to, and while you don't prevention a batch done All Access, you don't salary much than you would otherwise.