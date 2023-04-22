Should you close or extend your PPF account after 15 years of lock-in period?

Because of its debased consequence and taxation advantages, Public Provident Fund (PPF), a semipermanent finance programme backed by nan Indian government, is 1 of nan astir well-known fixed income schemes. The authorities determines and adjusts nan PPF liking complaint connected a quarterly basis. The existent liking complaint is 7.1% per annum (compounded yearly) arsenic of April 2023. The finance made successful nan PPF scheme is eligible for a taxation conclusion nether Section 80C of nan Income Tax Act and has a lock-in play of 15 years. After nan PPF account's lock-in term, nan relationship holder has 2 options: they tin either discontinue nan relationship by taking nan maturity magnitude aliases they tin widen it for a artifact of 5 years. But should you arsenic an investor adjacent aliases widen your PPF relationship aft 15 years of fastener successful period, let’s cognize from our manufacture experts.

Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO of Paisabazaar

Existing PPF depositors who don’t person immoderate pressing request for money should widen their PPF A/c aft nan completion of nan 15-year lock-in period. Fresh contributions of up to ₹1.5 lakh wrong a financial twelvemonth successful nan extended PPF Account would suffice for taxation conclusion nether Section 80C. The liking income from PPF is besides tax-free and is compounded connected a quarterly basis.

Moreover, being managed by nan Union Ministry of Finance, PPF relationship comes pinch sovereign guarantee, nan highest shape of superior protection disposable to immoderate investor. Partial liquidity is besides offered to nan extended PPF Accounts arsenic nan depositors tin retreat up to 60% of nan PPF equilibrium (held astatine nan clip of relationship extension), either successful a azygous aliases successful yearly instalments.

Note that nan hold of PPF A/c is allowed successful nan artifact of 5 years and truthful on. To widen their account, PPF depositors person to notify and taxable Form 4 to nan concerned station agency aliases slope wrong 1 twelvemonth of nan relationship maturity.

Rajani Tandale, Product Head – Mutual Fund

When considering closing your PPF relationship aft nan 15-year lock-in period, it's basal to person a clear knowing of your financial goals and liquidity needs. If you request nan money instantly for immoderate reason, specified arsenic a financial emergency aliases to meet immoderate important financial goal, closing nan PPF relationship could beryllium a viable option.

However, if you tin spend to time off nan money invested for immoderate much clip and don't require contiguous entree to nan funds, extending your for a artifact of 5 years could beryllium a amended option, arsenic PPF continues to gain liking moreover aft maturity.

PPF provides 7.1% taxation free returns which is an charismatic complaint of return successful fixed income basket, whereas slope FDs and indebtedness communal costs are taxed arsenic per nan taxation slabs. PPF falls nether nan Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) category, which intends nan investment, liking earned, and maturity proceeds are tax-free.

It is important to statement that you tin make partial withdrawals from nan relationship aft nan first lock-in period, taxable to definite conditions. Additionally, you tin besides proceed to make contributions to nan relationship during nan hold period.

In summary, nan determination to adjacent aliases widen your PPF relationship aft 15 twelvemonth of lock-in play depends connected your financial goals and liquidity needs. If you request nan money, you tin adjacent nan account, but if you tin spend to time off nan money invested, you tin widen nan relationship for a artifact of 5 years and proceed to gain interest.

Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder of MRG Capital, a SEBI registered Portfolio Management Company

Currently, a PPF relationship offers a 7.1% liking complaint pinch 15-year lock-in period. Though nan liking complaint offered is not fixed and is group each twelvemonth by nan Government, taxation benefits offered by nan PPF investments make them a formidable finance action among others. Investment, liking earned and redemption magnitude are each taxation exempted successful PPF investments.

The redeemed PPF magnitude tin beryllium further extended successful nan aforesaid PPF pinch fastener successful of 5 years. One different action is to put nan redeemed magnitude successful a taxation free FD which tin connection amended returns than a PPF relationship and connection taxation conclusion benefits. FDs will connection amended liquidity moreover though they person 5 twelvemonth fastener successful arsenic banks easy springiness in installments against nan fixed deposits. Breaking a FD pinch a slope is much easy than breaking an extended PPF account. So, it is advised to put nan redeemed magnitude from a PPF relationship successful a taxation free FD offered by a bully bank.

Aniruddha Bose, Chief Business Officer, FinEdge

We would counsel investors against extending their PPF relationship aft nan mandated fastener successful play finishes. Irrespective of your life stage, location are amended options available. If your fastener successful finishes adjacent your status age, you should ideally group up a systematic withdrawal scheme from a well-planned portfolio of communal funds, to make a predictable income from your accumulated corpus.

If you still person respective years to spell till your retirement, you are amended disconnected investing your PPF proceeds aggressively into equities and maximizing your wealth. After all, nan PPF is really not overmuch much than an illiquid fixed income investment, truthful it doesn’t afloat lick nan problem of income procreation aliases superior growth! A competent Advisor tin thief you scheme your PPF proceeds efficiently while balancing your various financial goals and priorities.

Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom

Extending your PPF relationship tin beryllium wise if you don't require contiguous entree to funds, arsenic it presents a lucrative opportunity for fixed-income investment. The PPF strategy besides allows you to put immoderate other money during nan 5 years and gain tax-free returns nether nan EEE position while benefiting from compounding. It's worthy noting that investors tin widen their PPF relationship pinch aliases without further contributions for a artifact of 5 years.

This elasticity allows individuals to proceed earning liking connected their existing equilibrium while having nan action to adhd much costs if they take to do so. Two much important caveats is that nan slope aliases station agency must beryllium intimated astir nan volition to widen successful a timely mode and only 1 withdrawal transaction tin beryllium made successful a azygous financial twelvemonth during nan five-year extension. For investors who do not request nan money upon maturity, extending nan tenure whitethorn beryllium a prudent choice. The taxation efficiency, liquidity and fixed liking building strengthens this lawsuit for an extension.

CA Manas Chugh, master successful Investment and Taxation, Osgan Consultants

Closing of nan PPF Account depends connected nan Financial Goal of nan person. As nan complaint of liking connected PPF is 7.10% which is quarterly reviewed, it allows nan personification to person definite allocation connected Fixed Income investment. After 15 years, a personification tin widen for a artifact of 5 years pinch caller deposits aliases without caller deposits. The hold allows an early withdrawal action but pinch limits. As nan lock-in play is shortened, therefore, group who person emergencies of rate should adjacent nan account, otherwise, nan relationship allows a bully complaint of liking and diversification of investment.

Juzer Gabajiwala- Director, Ventura Securities

In my view, finance successful Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) should beryllium a portion of your Asset Allocation. Thus, you should widen your PPF relationship successful blocks of 5 years particularly if you beryllium to 30% taxation bracket and nan existent liking complaint of 7.1% p.a. remains taxation free.

Additionally, PPF has nan backing of nan cardinal authorities and offers fixed returns, frankincense making it a risk-free investment. However, if you beryllium to 0% taxation bracket; you whitethorn look astatine different fixed income products that tin connection you higher than 7% p.a. returns.

Atul Sharma, Founder, Lex N Tax

If you person a PPF (Public Provident Fund) relationship and it has completed its lock-in play of 15 years, you person 2 options: adjacent nan relationship aliases widen it.

Closing nan relationship intends withdrawing nan full equilibrium on pinch nan accumulated interest. You tin usage nan costs for your financial goals aliases put them successful different financial instruments. However, if you adjacent nan account, you will not beryllium capable to bask nan taxation benefits that travel pinch investing successful PPF.

On nan different hand, you tin take to widen nan PPF relationship aft nan completion of 15 years for a artifact of 5 years. During this extended period, you tin proceed to make contributions to your PPF relationship and gain tax-free liking connected nan balance. The maximum deposit magnitude into a PPF relationship is Rs.1.5 lakh per financial year.

So, whether you should adjacent aliases widen your PPF relationship aft 15 years depends connected your financial goals and needs. If you request nan money for immoderate urgent financial requirement, you tin see closing nan account. However, if you do not request nan money immediately, and want to continue earning tax-free interest, you tin opt to widen nan account.

Maitry Shah, nan laminitis of LakshMe, nan CSR inaugural of nan Prudent Group

Closing and extending nan PPF relationship depends connected nan capacity of different finance products successful your portfolio, if any. If you person different finance options that connection amended returns, it whitethorn make consciousness to adjacent nan PPF account. On nan different hand, if you want to proceed pinch nan relationship and are comfortable pinch nan liking rate, you whitethorn take to widen it. Keep successful mind that nan PPF offers taxation benefits nether Section 80C of nan Income Tax Act, and nan liking earned is besides tax-free.