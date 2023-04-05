Showtime Announces Spy Drama ‘Ghosts Of Beirut’

Dina Shihabi headlines nan formed of nan four-part constricted bid "Ghosts of Beirut" connected Showtime. Sifeddine Elamine/Showtime

Showtime has announced a four-part play called Ghosts of Beirut, which will travel nan manhunt for Imad Mughniyeh, nan elusive Lebanese violent who outwitted his adversaries successful nan CIA and Mossad for complete 2 decades.

The logline: Ghosts of Beirut reveals nan origins of 21-year aged Mughniyeh (also known arsenic “The Ghost”) who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for much American deaths than immoderate different individual anterior to 9/11. Told from nan American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, nan bid traces Mughniyeh’s origins from nan Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of nan conception of termination bombers, a deadly maneuver that led to his swift emergence arsenic nan world’s astir vulnerable terrorist. Based connected extended investigation of still-classified events, nan play spans decades and weaves successful first-hand, real-life interviews pinch salient officials from nan CIA and Mossad, connecting nan turmoil of 1980s Beirut pinch nan spy games of nan modern Middle East.

The constricted bid will debut connected streaming and connected request connected Friday, May 19 for each Showtime subscribers, and connected nan Showtime linear level connected Sunday, May 21 astatine 10 p.m. ET. It features Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan, Archive 81), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave), Iddo Goldberg (Snowpiercer), Hisham Suleiman (Munich, Fauda), Amir Khoury (Image of Victory) and Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born).

Ghosts of Beirut comes from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and is besides executive produced by Greg Barker (Manhunt: The Inside Story of nan Hunt for Bin Laden), who directs each 4 episodes, and Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet connected nan Western Front).

Additionally, Lebanese screenwriter Joëlle Touma (The Insult) was a writer and co-executive producer, on pinch co-executive producers Padriac McKinley (The Good Lord Bird) and Diane Becker (Navalny).