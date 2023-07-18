Showtime! Will it be costlier cinemas or cheaper OTTs?

Cristopher Nolan’s much-awaited movie Oppenheimer is slated to deed nan metallic screens this Friday, 21 July. That begs nan question, wherever would you for illustration to watch it? The PVR Director’s Cut successful Delhi-NCR charges ₹2,000 for nan Saturday evening show. Mind you, that’s nan value for a azygous ticket. At INOX: Insignia located successful Mumbai’s Atria Mall, it costs ₹2,100. Most different PVR, INOX theatres successful some these metros person priced their tickets astatine ₹400-500.

While premium seats costs you a explosive successful either Delhi aliases Mumbai, it is conscionable ₹211 successful Chennai, beryllium it for a precocious fund movie. Movie tickets mostly costs little than ₹160 including GST successful Tamil Nadu, wherever location is simply a headdress connected summons prices unless location is simply a typical licence for definite movies. Same is nan lawsuit pinch Telangana, wherever nan headdress is ₹295 for regular tickets. Andhra Pradesh, too, has an precocious ceiling of ₹177 for regular tickets, while nan tickets are mostly cheaper successful Kerala. In Karnataka, a authorities bid to hole a value headdress of ₹200 has been embroiled successful a ineligible dispute. So, watching a movie astatine PVR: Directors Cut successful Bengaluru would make you poorer by astatine slightest ₹1,500.

Going to nan movies has go an costly affair, particularly astatine multiplexes successful nan awesome metros. Data from brokerage ICICI Securities shows nan mean summons value astatine PVR-Inox for premium and regular screens is ₹535.7 (see graphic) and ₹199.7, respectively. Add to it nan costs of nutrient and beverages on pinch travel, and it tin group you backmost by ₹1,000 per person. So, a family of 4 would person to ammunition retired ₹4,000 for conscionable 1 movie outing. Compare this pinch over-the-top (OTT) offerings. The yearly subscription for Amazon Prime aliases Disney-Hotstar is conscionable ₹1,499, nan value of a azygous movie summons successful Delhi aliases Mumbai. So, would you alternatively spell to nan theatres aliases watercourse your favourite contented astatine home?

Mint said to galore movie enthusiasts astir their choice.

From theatres to OTT

Abhishek Jajani, 30, is simply a quintessential movie buff who claims to watch astatine slightest 100 movies successful a year. “Earlier I would spell to conscionable astir immoderate theatre and nan timings, too, did not matter. It is different now that I americium moving and married. I walk astir ₹1,500 each clip I return my woman to nan movies," Jajani, a resident of Siliguri, says. Sometimes he uses his ICICI Bank in installments paper for a ‘buy one, get one’ summons from BookMyShow.

Jajani says that his movie outings are little predominant now and he relies much connected OTT subscriptions. “I watched astir 110 movies successful 2022 and 10 of these were successful nan theatres," he says. Jajani, who spends ₹10,000-12,000 a twelvemonth connected movie outings, has subscribed to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney-Hotstar. He moreover tried Sony Liv for a while bud did not for illustration its interface. What he likes astir OTTs is nan assortment of contented and entree to classics from nan 50s and 60s. Moreover, immoderate movies merit to beryllium watched twice, thrice aliases moreover much number of times. “I’ll beryllium watching Oppenheimer successful a theatre, but I cognize I’ll watch it complete and complete erstwhile it is made disposable connected OTT ," he says.

Jajani, however, has decided to restrict his theatre acquisition to conscionable a fewer prime movies. Last year, he watched 10 movies successful nan theatres and it could very good beryllium lesser this year.

K.R. Raaghav’s, 38, is an aficionado arsenic well, though he spends little than ₹5,000 connected astir six movies astatine nan theatres successful a year. It’s comparatively cheaper, acknowledgment to nan fixed summons prices successful Chennai. “Earlier, I would watch much than 10-12 movies successful a twelvemonth but I person trim backmost connected it owed to my activity schedule," he says.

Raghav has subscribed to only 1 OTT platform—Amazon Prime— and mostly watches Tamil movies pinch his family. Occasionally, he goes retired to watch Hollywood aliases Bollywood movies pinch friends. “I hold astatine slightest for a week earlier I spell to watch immoderate movie successful theatres. This is dissimilar astir Tamilians who are crazy astir nan ‘first day, first show’."

Would he see subscribing to immoderate different OTT platform? “I americium readying to get a Netflix subscription. Recently, I missed watching Por Thozhil. If I only person Prime, I won’t beryllium capable to watch it astatine all. I would for illustration to subscribe, albeit for a short time, to nan OTT level wherever it is available."

Reluctant OTT-users

Last week, Firoz Ahmed, 29, went to watch Satyaprem Ki Katha pinch a friend. They ended up shelling retired ₹3,000 connected tickets and food. “The movie tickets unsocial costs america ₹800, and we spent ₹1,200 connected popcorn and nan remainder connected beverages. You tin get 3 decent yearly OTT subscriptions for that amount," he says.

Ahmed has subscribed to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube Premium, but is intimately search Jio Cinema which he thinks will innovate nan world of OTT.

“For me, going to nan movies is astir really overmuch leisure clip I person aliases if a much-hyped Hindi aliases Hollywood movie is releasing. I watch astatine slightest 10 specified movies successful a year. I don’t hold for them to driblet connected OTTs," says Ahmed, a resident of Mumbai.

Ahmed spends ₹20,000-30,000 each twelvemonth connected watching movies successful theatres, but believes that OTTs make amended consciousness for him. Though, erstwhile it comes to OTTs, location is nary clarity connected what to watch contempt nan truckload of content. “You’ll easy walk 20-30 minutes deciding connected what to watch. That is wherever I want to spot nan alteration which I judge Jio Cinema will bring successful pinch its play releases."

Ahmed is waiting for nan time nan OTT abstraction sees consolidation. “It is difficult to nutrient OTT-specific content. The contented connected Netflix is already turning stale. I for illustration it only for documentaries. Similarly, I subscribe to Hotstar for nan premier league," he says.

For Aditya Jakki, 29, theatre is simply a measurement of life and OTT is simply a ‘second people category’. “If a movie releases connected OTT, it intends it was bound to flop successful theatres," says Jakki, who is presently studying successful Germany.

Jakki claims he was among nan fewer group who went to theatres betwixt nan 2 waves of Covid-19 erstwhile movie halls reopened. “I did person 4 OTT subscriptions erstwhile I was successful India but I’d besides spell to nan movies each different week," he says.

“OTT contented successful Telugu manufacture is simply a non-starter. They opportunity Bollywood movies haven’t been performing good astatine nan container agency but moreover low-budget Telugu movies make bully money simply because we spell to nan theatres rather frequently," he says.

OTT aliases theatres?

A elemental costs comparison shows that OTT platforms tin beryllium lighter connected your pocket. For a family of 2 (see graphic), nan yearly costs of going for 5 movies could beryllium astir ₹8,855. That magnitude could thief you subscribe to arsenic galore arsenic 7 celebrated OTT platforms. Bundled offers by aggregators could bring nan costs down further.

That, however, won’t dress up for nan acquisition of watching a movie connected nan large screen. For nan unabashed cinephile though, OTTs mean maximum movies, minimum budget.