A accepted Shrimp and Grits look featuring seasoned shrimp and zesty sausage served complete a furniture of creamy food grits. It’s a existent Southern delicacy and represents nan very champion of Southern comfortableness food!

We took a family travel to South Carolina 2 weeks agone to spot immoderate of nan things we missed nan erstwhile times. This included giving nan kids other formation clip (because our kids tin ne'er get enough), visiting nan Charleston Tea Garden, nan Angel Oak, and trudging done swamps successful nan hopes of seeing immoderate alligators (our son’s bucket database item). We didn’t get to spot immoderate gators successful nan wild, only successful captivity down a well-built obstruction (thank heavens!) but nan travel was nevertheless nosy for everyone and connected apical of it each we enjoyed immoderate awesome food.

After a time of beaching and swamping we visited nan Acme Lowcountry Kitchen connected nan Isle of Palms for immoderate Southern food. Our orders included pecan-crusted chickenhearted pinch food grits, egg, and bacon jam and Cajun shrimp and grits pinch truffle grits. All delicious! I’ve been meaning to people my look for shrimp and grits for respective years and this gave maine nan needed reminder to do it arsenic good arsenic immoderate added inspiration. (And by nan way, if you’re successful nan Charleston area, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen deserves 2 thumbs up for immoderate awesome food.)

What is Shrimp and Grits?

Shrimp and grits is simply a accepted Southern crockery that consists of seasoned shrimp served complete a furniture of creamy grits. The shrimp are typically cooked on pinch andouille sausage, different Southern staple, onions, garlic, sometimes doorbell peppers, and spices. Cajun seasoning is simply a celebrated prime arsenic is Old Bay seasoning. While not specifically a Cajun aliases Creole dish, shrimp and grits is celebrated successful some cooking traditions and truthful variations exist. Some variations person a much saucy guidelines and immoderate variations see tomatoes, doorbell peppers, and/or mushrooms while others do not and immoderate usage bacon alternatively of andouille sausage. Likewise immoderate hole it spicy basking while others for illustration it mild. Adjust nan ingredients and spiciness level according to your preference.

Grits are a staple successful Southern cuisine and made from crushed dried maize that is simmered successful h2o aliases beverage until it reaches a heavy consistency pinch a creamy texture. Butter and food is commonly added to heighten nan spirit and creaminess of nan grits. Other spirit variations beryllium specified arsenic truffle grits which we had successful Charleston and is was excellent. To make truffle grits simply operation successful 1-2 tablespoons of truffle oil pinch nan food and cheese.

Once nan shrimp and nan grits are cooked, nan shrimp and its condiment are spooned complete a serving of grits and further garnishes tin beryllium added specified arsenic chopped greenish onions, parsley, aliases shredded cheese.

Shrimp and Grits is simply a celebrated comfortableness nutrient that is served immoderate clip of time – for breakfast, brunch, lunch, aliases dinner. It’s a existent Southern delicacy and represents nan very champion of Southern comfortableness food!

Where Did Shrimp and Grits Originate?

Shrimp and grits is simply a celebrated crockery successful Southern cuisine, peculiarly successful nan coastal regions of nan southeastern United States. It is astir intimately associated pinch nan region known arsenic nan Lowcountry, nan coastal regions of South Carolina and Georgia, which see nan cities of Charleston and Savannah.

This region and this crockery person their roots successful African, Native American, and European culinary traditions. Native American tribes successful nan region were known to devour corn-based dishes akin to grits. African cooking emphasized herb blends and rubs to heighten flavors, including nan blend of paprika, cayenne, ail and thyme which are recovered successful Creole and Cajun spirit combinations. European settlers, including English, Scottish, and Irish immigrants, introduced nan conception of cooking shrimp pinch nan locally disposable ingredients. And truthful pinch nan merging of each of these culinary traditions we now bask what has been a Southern delicacy since astatine slightest nan precocious 19th period known arsenic Shrimp and Grits.

What to Serve pinch Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and grits are often served connected their ain arsenic a complete crockery but location are galore accompaniments you tin take from to further information retired nan meal. Here are a fewer ideas:

Creamy Coleslaw : This brings cool and tangy constituent to nan repast and provides a refreshing contrast.

: This brings cool and tangy constituent to nan repast and provides a refreshing contrast. Cucumber Salad : This likewise provides a refreshing and crunchy opposition to nan creamy grits and spicy lukewarm shrimp.

: This likewise provides a refreshing and crunchy opposition to nan creamy grits and spicy lukewarm shrimp. Veggies for illustration steamed broccoli, sauteed doorbell peppers, zucchini, okra, roasted asparagus, aliases Chilled Asparagus pinch Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette for thing much refreshing.

for illustration steamed broccoli, sauteed doorbell peppers, zucchini, okra, roasted asparagus, aliases for thing much refreshing. Sauteed spinach pinch a squirt of citrus juice aliases Creamed Spinach .

pinch a squirt of citrus juice aliases . Southern collard greens

Corn connected nan cob

Leafy greenish salad pinch a refreshing vinaigrette.

pinch a refreshing vinaigrette. Biscuits are a classical accompaniment to shrimp and grits and tin beryllium utilized to scoop up nan shrimp and condiment aliases enjoyed connected their own. Our Buttermilk Biscuits are made successful existent Southern manner and are nan fluffiest ever.

are a classical accompaniment to shrimp and grits and tin beryllium utilized to scoop up nan shrimp and condiment aliases enjoyed connected their own. Our are made successful existent Southern manner and are nan fluffiest ever. Garlic Bread : The ail compliments nan spirit of nan shrimp and adds a delightful crunchy opposition to nan creamy grits.

: The ail compliments nan spirit of nan shrimp and adds a delightful crunchy opposition to nan creamy grits. Cornbread : Another Southern favorite, cornbread pairs good pinch shrimp and grits pinch a somewhat saccharine spirit that opposition nicely pinch nan spiciness of nan shrimp. Try our rustic Skillet Cornbread , Dang Good Cornbread muffins aliases our healthier Quinoa Cornbread .

: Another Southern favorite, cornbread pairs good pinch shrimp and grits pinch a somewhat saccharine spirit that opposition nicely pinch nan spiciness of nan shrimp. Try our rustic , muffins aliases our healthier . Fried Green Tomatoes : This Southern delicacy adds a touch of tang and a crispy texture opposition to nan shrimp and grits.

: This Southern delicacy adds a touch of tang and a crispy texture opposition to nan shrimp and grits. Fried Okra is different celebrated Southern broadside crockery that pairs good pinch this, adding a bully crunchy texture contrast.

Shrimp and Grits Recipe

The seasoning utilized successful shrimp and grits tin alteration based connected individual penchant and location variations. Both Old Bay seasoning and Creole/Cajun seasoning tin beryllium utilized to adhd spirit to this dish, depending connected nan desired sensation profile. For nan champion spirit results we highly urge making your ain seasoning blend arsenic nan flavors are overmuch much vibrant. Check retired our recipes for homemade Creole Seasoning and Old Bay Seasoning.

As mentioned earlier, immoderate variations see tomatoes, doorbell peppers, and/or mushrooms while others do not and immoderate usage bacon alternatively of andouille sausage. Likewise immoderate hole it spicy basking while others for illustration it mild. Adjust nan ingredients and spiciness level according to your preference.

Enjoy!

