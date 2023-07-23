Shubhankar Sharma’s leap from India’s prodigy to among the best in the business

The Open Championship, among nan oldest and astir prestigious play tournaments successful nan world, is not synonymous pinch good performances by Indians.

It was backmost successful 2004 erstwhile Jyoti Randhawa recorded nan champion capacity by an Indian astatine The Open. Randhawa, who had earned his 3rd quality astatine The Open via a bully show successful nan International Final Qualifying tournament, carded a three-over 287 wide to return tied 27th.

With a terrific tally complete 4 rounds astatine nan Royal Liverpool Golf Course, Shubhankar Sharma wrote himself into nan grounds book. Shubhankar grabbed nan headlines pinch a tied-eighth finish, comfortably erasing Randhawa’s mark.

The champion decorativeness by an Indian golfer successful The [email protected]'s tied eighth astatine Hoylake made history. pic.twitter.com/tXVbl5kWJK — The Open (@TheOpen) July 28, 2023 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 28, 2023

Shubhankar became only nan 3rd Indian to declare a top-10 spot astatine a Major. Anirban Lahiri’s tied-fifth astatine nan 2015 PGA Championship group nan benchmark for nan nation, while Jeev Milkha Singh rounds nan database pinch his tied-ninth effort astatine nan 2008 PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old Shubhankar has joined elite company, moreover if he is not excessively concerned astir breaking caller ground. “I americium not playing for nan records. I conscionable want to play my champion golf. Jeev, Jyoti, and Anirban are each awesome players. To beryllium mentioned on pinch them is an honour successful itself,” Shubhankar said.

Shubhankar stood 8 shots down champion Brian Harman, who blitzed his measurement to nan Claret Jug. The American was excessively bully for nan field, finishing six shots up of Spaniard Jon Rahm and 3 others tied for 2nd place.

The last leaderboard from The 151st Open. pic.twitter.com/IzlFs6YeJE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Shubhankar took location $4,03,350 arsenic prize money, and guaranteed a spot for himself successful nan adjacent version of The Open. He besides moved from 276 to 165 connected nan Official World Golf Ranking list.

Shubhankar reserved his champion for nan last information – a time affected by beardown winds and rain. He carded an error-free one-under 70 to look arsenic nan only subordinate successful nan star-studded section to bask a bogey-free Sunday.

“It’s amazing. I conscionable played retired of my skin, grinding from nan first hole. I don’t retrieve nan past clip I’ve deed truthful galore agelong irons into par fours - 2 irons, 4 irons, 5 irons each day, and I struck them brilliantly,” Shubhankar was quoted connected europeantour.com.

“I’m really proud of myself and nan measurement I handled myself connected nan course. The beforehand 9 was somewhat edgy successful immoderate places. I did good to make up-and-down and make pars, but nan backmost 9 was conscionable unthinkable ball-striking. Everything was close. Everything successful those conditions pinch 4 irons, 5 irons in, everything was 15 to 20 feet – immoderate were four, 5 feet,” he added.

Shubhankar, who counts The Open arsenic his favourite tournament, came successful struggling for form. He had missed nan trim successful his 3 erstwhile tournaments – Genesis Scottish Open, Betfred British Masters and BMW International Open.

Fine tuning

To get into rhythm, Shubhankar arrived astatine Merseyside 3 weeks earlier nan commencement of nan competition. He sewage to activity astatine practice, making mini but captious changes to his game.

“You want to play astatine your champion astatine The Open, truthful my mentation for this was much than what I did for nan different events. I came present 3 weeks early; I did a batch of believe arsenic I felt for illustration I needed a fewer tweaks to sharpen a fewer things,” Shubhankar said successful a video.

Things could person gone awry for Shubhankar successful nan 2nd round, erstwhile a thrust connected nan par-3 17th spread landed successful nan discarded area. Shubhankar recovered it reliable to recover, and slipped to a double bogey. Shubhankar avoided derailment by making birdie connected nan past spread to extremity nan halfway shape successful tied 3rd astatine three-under par total. It was a bully measurement to observe what happened to beryllium his 27th birthday.

“The Open is ever astir my birthday, truthful it is ever a double celebration,” Shubhankar said.

“Right now, I americium conscionable thrilled pinch nan week’s result. It is thing I person ever believed in. The past fewer weeks I played bully golf, but things did not travel together. This week, correct from nan start, I had a bully feeling,” he said. “Without doubt, it was nan champion I person played connected specified a challenging course,” he added.

Shubhankar’s wondrous week should service arsenic a tremendous boost to his confidence. It was six years agone erstwhile he became nan youngest Indian to triumph connected nan European Tour, claiming nan tri-sanctioned Joburg Open.

Two months later, he added a 2nd European Tour title aft carding a terrific last information of 62 to triumph nan 2018 Maybank Championship. These were early signs that Shubhankar boasted of immense talent, and this showing astatine The Open has proved that he has what it takes to compete pinch nan champion successful nan business.