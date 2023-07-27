Siddhanta Gogoi claims gold in junior men’s 61kg

Siddhanta Gogoi took nan apical spot successful nan men’s 61kg Junior and was joined by compatriot Sankar Lapung arsenic nan bronze medallist connected Day Three of successful nan Asian inferior & younker weightlifting championships connected Saturday. Gogoi managed a full of 265kg (116 snatch+149 C&J) while Lapung lifted 256kg astatine nan Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Among women, Gyaneshwari Yadav added a metallic to India’s tally successful nan inferior 49kg pinch a full assistance of 175kg, while Koyel Bar totalled 155kg to decorativeness 2nd successful nan younker class moreover arsenic nan Philippines women continued to predominate nan proceedings.

Competing successful nan aforesaid weight class arsenic Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari managed a individual champion successful some snatch (78kg) and Clean & Jerk (97kg).

The results (Day 3): Men: Youth 61kg: Albert Ian Delos Santos (Phi, 258kg), Perhat Bagtyvarov (Tkm, 256kg), Azizbek Shomurodov (Uzb, 253kg). Junior 61kg: Siddhanta Gogoi (Ind, 265kg), Albert Ian Delos Santos (Phi, 258kg), Sankar Lapung (Ind, 256kg).

Women: Youth 49kg: Jhodie Peralta (Phi, 160kg), Koyel Bar (Ind, 155kg), Phanida Denduang (Tha, 151kg); 55kg: Natcha Kaewnoi (Tha, 176kg), Rosalinda Faustino (Phi, 172kg), Ziyoda Khudoykulova (Uzb, 166kg). Junior 49kg: Rosegie Ramos (Phi, 182kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (Ind, 175kg), Bich Tram Ngyun (Vie, 169kg). 55kg: Guan Ling Chen (Tpe, 195kg), Nigora Abdullaeva (Uzb, 181kg), Kim Lua Hoang (Vie, 176kg).