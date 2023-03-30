Signs Love Is Blind's Kwame & Chelsea's Relationship Is Falling Apart

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for Love Is Blind play 4 episodes 6-8.

Love Is Blind play 4 is already filled pinch messy romances and emotion triangles, which has near nan early of engaged mates Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin uncertain. Kwame primitively fell for contestant Micah Lussier, and moreover asked if he could break nan show protocol by proposing to her connected nan sixth time of nan Netflix emotion experiment. However, Micah ended up leaving Kwame for Paul Peden, which collapsed his heart. Kwame past bounced backmost pinch nan kind-hearted Chelsea, though their narration has showed signs of cracking passim nan first half of nan season.

Kwame and Chelsea were nan 4th Love Is Blind couple to get engaged successful nan pods during play 4. Kwame was near successful tears erstwhile Micah ended things pinch him, though this allowed him to fortify his relationship pinch Chelsea, who liked him from nan start. “I’ve ne'er had personification truthful f****** into me,” Kwame admitted astir Chelsea. He developed stronger feelings for Chelsea, and starring up to his proposal, he played nan guitar for her, “I consciousness for illustration our emotion communicative was nan astir beauty slow dance. It was unafraid and soft and patient and loving,” a smitten Chelsea declared to Kwame. However, nan mates has immoderate issues.

3 Love Is Blind's Kwame's Mother Doesn't Approve Of Him Marrying Chelsea

When Kwame met Chelsea's begetter connected Love Is Blind play 4 section 7, everything went well. "Life's excessively short," Chelsea's saccharine begetter declared. He past told nan mates he was, "very happy" for them, and said that they, "absolutely" had his blessing. Unfortunately, nan duo grounded to get nan aforesaid consequence from Kwame's mother, erstwhile he phoned her to show her astir their wedding plans later successful nan episode. His speech pinch his mother was only partially shown, but it was safe to opportunity that it did not spell well. Kwame's belief mother was not happy astir his information successful nan show, and didn't support his plans to wed Chelsea.

Currently, it isn't clear really overmuch Kwame's mother's deficiency of support will impact his determination to opportunity yes astatine nan altar. However, it is apt going to importantly effect Kwame's mindset successful nan future. Kwame made it clear that he values his mother's opinion, and respects her greatly. Unfortunately for nan couple, Kwame's mother appears to want thing to do pinch nan show. If she doesn't alteration her opinion, and refuses to bless his matrimony pinch Chelsea, it is unclear if Kwame will beryllium capable to opportunity yes. However, location is ever nan slim chance that Chelsea will understand Kwame wanting to hold for his mother's approval.

2 Love Is Blind's Kwame & Chelsea Want Different Things For The Future

One point that Love Is Blind's Kwame and Chelsea person is chemistry, which was evident during their Mexico trip, and evident successful their interactions. The 2 are very affectionate pinch 1 another. However, these positives mightiness not beryllium capable to prevention their relationship. Chelsea and Kwame discussed their early successful section 6, including having children. This led to Kwame admitting that he wants to recreation pinch his woman for immoderate years, while 31-year-old Chelsea appeared eager to commencement a family sooner alternatively than later. Her dream has ever been to person a immense family. "Like do you want to settee down?” a concerned Chelsea asked Kwame.

While Kwame reassured Chelsea that he wants a settled early pinch her, it was clear that nan chat was astatine slightest a small uncomfortable for him, and that they mightiness beryllium connected different pages. Meanwhile, Chelsea made it clear that since her pediatric reside connection pathology occupation is successful Seattle, while income improvement head Kwame useful from home, he has to time off his beloved Portland for her. “If we’re being honorable babe nan discuss coming from this broadside is beautiful big,” Kwame admitted. He later told Tiffany Pennywell during Chelsea's statement successful section 8 that their biggest rumor is their manner difference, arsenic Chelsea wants a batch of alteration from Kwame.

1 Kwame Flirted With Micah On Love Is Blind Season 4

One awesome logic why Kwame and Chelsea mightiness not activity retired is because he was fresh to propose to Micah conscionable days earlier asking Chelsea to beryllium his wife. Kwame was smitten pinch Micah moreover aft she near him for Paul, and flirted pinch her successful Mexico while Chelsea was present. "She’s really beautiful... I’m attracted to her... I’m sorry," he said to nan cameras astir Micah. Though he told Chelsea he only wanted to beryllium pinch her, he antecedently called Micah his soulmate earlier she dumped him. "Everything I want successful a female is there, is successful Micah,” Kwame confessed to his chap antheral contestants during nan pod stage.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, nan sparks betwixt Micah and Kwame still seemed caller astatine Chelsea's day party. "There’s truthful overmuch electricity,” Micah confessed astir their connection, contempt being pinch Paul. “I attraction astir you, I deliberation astir you, I interest astir you,” she told Kwame. Micah besides confessed to being, "very unsure" astir whether she made nan correct prime by picking Paul complete Kwame, erstwhile Kwame asked her. She past asked Kwame if he was questioning things. “Micah has a typical spot successful my heart," Kwame declared. The doorway to reconciliation betwixt Micah and Kwame surely appeared to beryllium near open.

Overall, it is unclear if Kwame and Chelsea will beryllium capable to say, "I do" aft conscionable 4 weeks. Currently, only four Love Is Blind couples are still together from nan first 3 seasons of nan emotion research show. While it's clear that Kwame and Chelsea stock existent feelings for each other, it mightiness not beryllium capable to prevention their relationship. Kwame's reluctant to alteration his full life for someone, while his lingering feelings for Micah whitethorn complicate things. On nan different hand, Chelsea is 1 Love Is Blind cast personnel who appears wholly judge that she wants to wed her partner, contempt immoderate imaginable reddish flags.

