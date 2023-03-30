Simon Howes completes Atlantic row for Isle of Wight red squirrels

A 68-year-old man from nan Isle of Wight has completed a solo statement crossed nan Atlantic to raise money for reddish squirrels.

Simon Howes arrived successful St Lucia 72 days aft leaving Gran Canaria connected nan unassisted voyage of much than 3,000 miles (4,800km).

During nan travel he encountered 40ft waves and his vessel overturned twice.

He has raised much than £75,000 to thief nan conservation of reddish squirrels connected nan island.

Speaking connected St Lucia TV position DBSTV aft his presence astatine Rodney Bay Marina connected nan Caribbean island, Mr Howes described himself arsenic a "very unsporty benignant of guy".

He said: "I went done a fewer storms disconnected nan seashore of Africa wherever location really were 40ft waves - that caused a fewer problems - nan vessel overturned connected 2 occasions, done 175 degrees and pinch maine hanging connected for grim life to nan rails."

He besides had to woody pinch 1 of his oars being snapped successful half and hatches connected nan platform being smashed, flooding his nutrient stores.

It is believed Mr Howes is nan first personification to complete nan statement betwixt nan Canaries and St Lucia successful 25 years, and is besides 1 of nan oldest group to statement crossed nan Atlantic solo and unassisted.

'Amazing animals'

On his online fundraising page, he said he wanted to thief bargain a portion of onshore connected nan land to thief protect and observe nan endangered species.

Mr Howes said: "Red squirrels are simply astonishing animals and request our thief to survive.

"I emotion reddish squirrels, rowing nan Atlantic Ocean solo successful a 25 ft vessel ever seemed for illustration a bully measurement to thief nan Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust raise nan money they request to create a sanctuary for them."

The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust said it was "thrilled" he had completed nan transatlantic challenge.

"We could not beryllium much delighted for him and can't hold to perceive each astir his adventures upon his return," it said.

While autochthonal reddish squirrels connected nan mainland person each but died out, nan organization connected nan land has survived arsenic nan Solent has acted arsenic obstruction preventing grey squirrels coming into interaction pinch them.

