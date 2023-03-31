Sindhu cruises to semis, Srikanth bows out of Madrid Spain Masters

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu cruised to nan semifinals moreover arsenic compatriot Kidambi Srikanth collapsed retired of nan Madrid Spain Masters successful Madrid connected March 31.

Sindhu sewage nan amended of world no. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 21-17 to scope her first semifinal of nan year.

Srikanth, connected nan different hand, mislaid to apical seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21 15-21 successful nan men's singles quarterfinals.

Sindhu, who is seeded second, has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a agelong wounded laic off.

The 27-year-old has slipped retired of nan apical 10 successful nan world rankings and until now hadn't been capable to transverse nan 2nd information successful nan past fewer tournaments successful 2023.

After a sedate commencement to nan match, nan erstwhile world champion wholly dominated nan 2nd half of nan play to return first crippled comfortably.

Sindhu was, however, trailing for astir portion of nan 2nd game. But she made an awesome comeback fighting from 6-12 to registering a consecutive crippled win.

The lone Indian near successful nan Super 300 tournament, Sindhu will conflict pinch nan unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a spot successful nan final.

Earlier nan 5th seeded Srikanth, a erstwhile world number one, showed flashes of brilliance but nan inconsistency, that has plagued him each season, erstwhile again marked nan extremity of him.

It was Srikanth's 3rd nonaccomplishment to nan Japanese shuttler.