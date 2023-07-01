Sindhu, Srikanth hope for a turnaround; focus on Prannoy and Sen in Australian Open

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to apprehension their slump successful shape erstwhile they statesman their run astatine nan Australia Open badminton tourney present connected Tuesday.

The USD 420,000 event, which has been upgraded to a Super 500 tournament, will beryllium nan past chance for Sindhu and Srikanth to regain their touch up of nan World Championships to beryllium held successful Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 2019 world champion, Sindhu hasn't looked nan portion since her betterment from an wounded arsenic she has many times made early exits successful arsenic galore arsenic 7 of nan 12 BWF World Tour events this year.

A batch has happened this twelvemonth for Sindhu arsenic she parted ways pinch Korea's Park Tae-Sang, worked pinch SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary earlier zeroing connected caller coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, nan 2003 All-England champion.

With back-to-back tournaments lined up, location is hardly immoderate clip but nan two-time Olympic medallist will still dream to find her champion aforesaid pinch nan thief of Hashim and effort retired immoderate of her tricks erstwhile she takes connected compatriot Ashmita Chaliha successful nan opening information here.

The only clip nan 2 faced disconnected successful world circuit was astatine nan 2022 India Open and Sindhu had travel up trumps but they had besides played astatine nan 2019 Senior Nationals Championships successful Guwahati and though Ashmita had mislaid past too, she had fixed a scare to nan prima Indian.

Srikanth excessively has not been capable to weave a bid of wins successful a week. He showed glimpses of his hay days erstwhile he thrashed Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen pinch his trademark attacking crippled astatine Japan Open earlier losing to chap Indian HS Prannoy.

The erstwhile world number 1 will person to curb his errors erstwhile he takes nan tribunal against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

For India, Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and nan world number 2 brace of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty person been nan astir accordant performers this season.

With 4 titles, Satwik and Chirag person been nan talk of nan municipality but nan duo has decided to skip nan arena to hole for nan World Championships (August 21 to 27).

Prannoy and Sen, connected nan different hand, person been nan only different Indians to triumph titles this play and they person besides been consistent, particularly nan former.

At world number 10, Prannoy is presently nan champion placed Indian singles subordinate and has made 3 quarterfinals, too claiming nan Malaysia Masters ace 500 title.

He had almost knocked retired nan world number 1 Viktor Axelsen successful nan semifinals successful Japan earlier narrowly falling short successful nan decider. Same goes for Sen, who gave Indonesia's world number 9 Jonatan Christie a tally for his money past week.

This week, Prannoy is pitted against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, while Sen, who had won nan Canada Open, will person to tame China's Lu Guang Zu successful their opening rounds.

Young Priyanshu Rajawat excessively has been awesome contempt his losses arsenic he gave a scare to his opponents -- Indonesia's world number 2 Anthony Ginting, Japan's Kodai Naraoka and Sen successful nan past fewer tournaments since winning nan Orleans Masters early this year.

The 21-year-old will statesman his run against section subordinate Nathan Tang.

Also successful nan fray is nationalist champion Mithun Manjunath who will return connected 4th seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore successful his opening round.

Among others, Aakarshi Kashyap will meet Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia, while Tasnim Mir faces Indonesia's Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi and Malvika Bansod crosses swords pinch Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela excessively will dream to spell heavy into nan women's doubles draw, particularly since they person not crossed nan 2nd information successful immoderate tourney isolated from nan semifinal decorativeness astatine nan All England Championships.

Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy are successful nan fray successful mixed doubles.