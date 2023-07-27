Sinead O'Connor sent texts 'laden with despair' to Bob Geldof in weeks before death

Sinead O'Connor sent matter messages "laden pinch desperation, despair and sorrow" to Bob Geldof successful nan weeks earlier her death, The Boomtown Rats frontman has told a show crowd.

He dedicated nan band's capacity astatine Cavan Calling successful Ireland to O'Connor, who died astatine her location successful southeast London past week, aged 56.

Image: Sinead O Connor changeable to fame pinch her 1990 opus Nothing Compares 2 U

As a chap Irish singer, Geldof, 71, said he grew up pinch her family and lived conscionable "down nan road" from her.

He told nan crowd: "Many, galore times Sinead was afloat of a unspeakable loneliness and a unspeakable despair. She was a very bully friend of mine. We are talking correct up to a mates of weeks ago.

"Some of nan texts were laden pinch desperation and despair and sorrow and immoderate were ecstatically happy. And she was for illustration that."

Best known for her 1990 opus Nothing Compares 2 U, O'Connor was known for her outspoken views connected subjects specified arsenic religion, warfare and feminism.

She infamously tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II connected Saturday Night Live successful 1992 to protestation against maltreatment successful nan Catholic Church.

Geldof said: "She tore up nan image of nan Pope because she saw maine tearing up a image of John Travolta connected Top Of The Pops.

"It was a small much utmost than tearing up f****** disco - tearing up nan Vatican is simply a full different point - but much correct actually, I should've done it."

Ahead of nan Irish concert, Geldof told Aine Duffy, for Irish Web TV, that nan set were "all very sad" pursuing O'Connor's decease and would beryllium playing immoderate of their oldest tracks arsenic O'Connor had been a "big Rats fan", attending galore of nan band's gigs arsenic a young girl.

He said: "Sinead lived down nan roadworthy from maine and Gary, nan guitar subordinate successful nan set who died astir six aliases 7 months ago, we are rather virtually down nan road.

"So, we've known that woman astir of her life, really. She was a large Rats fan... so, to beryllium honorable pinch you, that's why we're doing very early worldly and we dedicate this gig to her, it's nan only point we tin do arsenic musicians.

"We were friends each nan measurement through. She was signed to nan aforesaid small grounds explanation we were signed to, by nan aforesaid guy, had nan aforesaid head and worldly for illustration that truthful there's a large relationship there."

Spreaker This contented is provided by Spreaker, which whitethorn beryllium utilizing cookies and different technologies. To show you this content, we request your support to usage cookies. You tin usage nan buttons beneath to amend your preferences to alteration Spreaker cookies aliases to let those cookies conscionable once. You tin alteration your settings astatine immoderate clip via nan Privacy Options. Unfortunately we person been incapable to verify if you person consented to Spreaker cookies. To position this contented you tin usage nan fastener beneath to let Spreaker cookies for this convention only.

Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts

O'Connor began playing connected nan streets of Dublin utilizing a guitar fixed to her by a nun and released her debut medium The Lion and nan Cobra successful 1987. Her past medium - I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss - came retired successful 2014.

In 2021 O'Connor cancelled a number of gigs aft announcing she was entering a one-year programme for trauma and addiction.

The pursuing twelvemonth her 17-year-old boy Shane took his ain life.

Geldof, who has been successful nan nationalist oculus since The Boomtown Rats formed successful nan mid-70s, has besides knowledgeable calamity successful his life, pinch nan decease of his ex-wife Paula Yates from a heroin overdose successful 2000 echoed 14 years later by nan decease of his 25-year-old girl Peaches.