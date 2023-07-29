Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at her home in London

Sinead O'Connor was recovered unresponsive astatine her location successful London and pronounced dormant astatine nan scene.

Her adjacent of kin person been notified, and her decease is not being treated arsenic suspicious.

No aesculapian origin for her decease has been fixed and a post-mortem will beryllium conducted pinch results taking "up to respective weeks", London Inner South Coroner's Court has said.

Image: Sinead O'Connor connected shape astatine Dublin Castle

In a statement, nan Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called astatine 11.18am connected Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive female astatine a residential reside successful nan SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old female was pronounced dormant astatine nan scene."

O'Connor was champion known for her 1990 opus Nothing Compares 2 U - nan way made her a world star, partially owed to its iconic video.

Yesterday, her family said they were "devastated" by nan decease of "our beloved Sinead".

Two weeks ago, O'Connor had told her fans that she had precocious moved backmost to London aft a 23-year absence - and she was "very happy to beryllium home".

She said she was finishing an medium that was going to beryllium released early adjacent twelvemonth - and planned to motorboat a world circuit spanning Australia, New Zealand, Europe and nan US.

Morrissey pays tribute - and attacks euphony industry

On his website, erstwhile Smiths frontman Morrissey paid tribute to O'Connor - and alleged that she had been mistreated by nan euphony industry.

"There is simply a definite euphony manufacture hatred for singers who don't 'fit in'," he claimed.

Morrissey praised her "proud vulnerability" - describing O'Connor arsenic personification who refused to beryllium labelled and "had nan courageousness to speak erstwhile everyone other stayed safely silent".

O'Connor had a troubled puerility and said openly astir her intelligence wellness issues.

When her teenage boy Shane took his ain life successful 2022, she tweeted to opportunity location was "no constituent surviving without him", and spent clip successful hospital.

The mother-of-four was besides a professional of nan Catholic Church good earlier allegations of intersexual maltreatment were wide reported - and made headlines by ripping up a photograph of Pope John Paul II while appearing arsenic a impermanent connected Saturday Night Live.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: "One couldn't but ever beryllium struck by nan extent of her fearless committedness to nan important issues which she brought to nationalist attention, nary matter really uncomfortable those truths whitethorn person been."

She converted to Islam successful 2018 and adopted nan sanction Shuhada Sadaqat, but continued to usage Sinead O'Connor professionally.

Yusuf Islam, nan musician formerly known arsenic Cat Stevens, said: "Sad to perceive of nan passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, besides known arsenic Sinead O'Connor. She was a tender soul, whitethorn God, Most Merciful, assistance her everlasting peace."

Image: She converted to Islam successful 2018 - changing her sanction to Shuhada Sadaqat

Fellow musician Tori Amos described O'Connor arsenic a "force of nature" - and a songwriter whose talent we will not spot nan likes of again.

"Such passion, specified aggravated beingness and a beautiful soul, who battled her ain individual demons courageously. Be astatine bid beloved Sinead, you will everlastingly beryllium successful our hearts," she wrote.

In her 2021 memoir Rememberings, O'Connor had written: "Everyone wants a popular star, see? But I americium a protestation singer. I conscionable had worldly to get disconnected my chest. I had nary desire for fame."