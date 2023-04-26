Issued on: 26/04/2023 - 05:17

Singapore on Wednesday executed a man convicted of supplier trafficking, a typical for his family said, contempt pleas from his relatives and activists for clemency.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had been convicted for abetting nan trafficking successful 2013 of much than 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of cannabis, double nan period for nan death penalty successful nan city-state, which is known for its reliable laws connected narcotics.

Kokila Annamalai, a Singapore-based authorities activistic representing nan family, confirmed Suppiah had been executed by hanging aft nan president had rejected pleas for clemency connected nan eve of nan execution.

The Singapore government did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

British billionaire Richard Branson, a good known force of nan decease penalty, had said the verdict against Suppiah did not meet standards for criminal condemnation arsenic he was not adjacent nan narcotics erstwhile he was arrested.

The authorities successful response said Branson was peddling falsehoods and disrespecting its justness system, adding that its courts spent much than 3 years examining nan lawsuit and Branson's declare was "patently untrue".

The United Nations Office for Human Rights had besides called for Singapore not to proceed pinch nan execution and to "adopt a general moratorium connected executions for drug-related offences".

Singapore executed 11 group past twelvemonth and says nan decease punishment is an effective deterrent against narcotics and that astir of its group support nan policy.

(REUTERS)