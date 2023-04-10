'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown asks fans to help plan her Utah wedding

Christine Brown is celebrating her 2nd chance astatine love.

The reality star, who announced her engagement to David Woolley past week, reflected connected really saccharine it is to beryllium in emotion erstwhile again after breaking up pinch Kody Brown, her hubby of astir 26 years, successful 2021.

“We don’t ever get 2nd chances successful life, I’m blessed to person recovered mine. To person recovered my happily ever after. It’s clip to scheme a wedding!!!” she wrote connected Instagram connected Monday.

The 50-year-old shared respective photos of herself successful an ethereal achromatic top. In nan first, she shows disconnected her engagement ringing and stands successful a doorway. Brown gets sassy successful nan 2nd picture, placing 1 manus connected her hep and holding her ringing manus person to nan camera. In nan past photo, the mother of six poses confidently successful beforehand of a scenic backdrop.

Brown looked beautiful successful bridal white. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Brown is intelligibly excited astir her upcoming nuptials and enlisted her followers' thief to commencement nan readying process.

"I’m asking for immoderate Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, much and astir importantly my WEDDING DRESS. Please scope retired and DM maine your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, aliases proprietor and tin thief maine pinch my wedding," she wrote.

The bride-to-be ended her station pinch a saccharine connection for her fiancé.

"@david__woolley so excited to scheme this blessed time pinch (you) by my side," she wrote and added respective hashtags including #gettinghitched #blessedlife ##letsfindmyperfectdress and #secondchances.

The "Sister Wives" prima first shared news of her engagement connected April 13, saying Woolley asked her to wed him earlier that month.

“David treats maine for illustration a queen and tells maine I’m beautiful mundane (sic),” Brown told TLC. “I’ve ne'er been successful emotion for illustration this earlier and nan world seems for illustration a brighter spot pinch him successful it.”

On Instagram, nan reality prima shared 2 photos with her beau and showed disconnected her gorgeous ring.

“We’re engaged! David popped nan mobility VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m truthful excited and conscionable unrecorded successful bliss each day!” she captioned nan post, adding nan hashtags #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.

The recently engaged mates first went nationalist pinch their narration on Instagram connected Valentine's Day. They've shared several saccharine PDA-filled posts since past and person moreover gone connected respective trips together.

After sharing her engagement news, Brown's erstwhile sister woman and close friend Janelle Brown congratulated her and commented, "“Hurray!!!” connected her Instagram post.

Brown's girl Gwendlyn, who is besides presently engaged, besides reacted to her mom's happy news successful her Instagram story, writing, “We’re virtually twinsies.”